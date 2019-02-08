Fun things to do in the South Sound this week

Saturday
Asia Pacific New Year Celebration on tap
In its 21st year, the Asia Pacific Annual New Year Celebration will feature the island culture of Hawaii. It’s going to be a full day — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday — with more than 90 booths of cultural arts, food, retail games and crafts. Delve into the many diverse cultures that make up Tacoma with live entertainment from Japan, China and Taiwan to the Philippines, Fiji, Guam and Laos plus many more. The free community event is at Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma.
Saturday — Sunday
Saturday
Want to learn about Pinterest? Puyallup event is for you
Are you hooked on Pinterest but just don’t have the time to try all the things you love? Then you’ll want to check out the Pinology Market at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup this weekend. Get a beat on all the newest ideas and design from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 at the gate.
Sunday
Singers, dancers, musicians galore at Pantages on Sunday
From the creative minds of Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay – the team behind The Soweto Gospel Choirs, The Choir of Man is an full-on pub-style party, featuring pub tunes, folk, rock, choral and even opera numbers with a cast of world-class tap dancers, tumblers, singers and musicians. The 2 p.m. Sunday show is at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $29, $40, $55, $69 and available by phone or online; 253-591-5894 tacomaartslive.org
Wednesday
Johnny Mathis playing Seattle’s Paramount Theatre
Johnny Mathis has had a career spanning more than six decades and is known to more than one generation for hits including “Chances Are,” “Too Much Too Late,” and “Misty.” With a new album just released, “Johnny Mathis Sings The Great New American Songbook,” he is touring the country making a stop at The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show Wednesday are $49-$125 and available online at stgpresents.org
Vroom, vroom at the Washington State Fair Events Center
It's all about fast and powerful cars at the Corvette and High Performance Meet this weekend at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. This year will include two special displays featuring primarily Corvettes and muscle cars, and, of course, a more than 900-booth swap meet. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $11, $10 seniors, active military, $8 youth for Saturday and $5 for everyone on Sunday.
Saturday
Women’s Show scheduled for Tacoma Mall
It’s going to be all the ladies when the Puget Sound Women’s Show comes to the Tacoma Mall, 4502 S. Steele St. In partnership with ShowCase Magazine and the American Heart Association, this event will feature cutting edge health knowledge, wellness and beauty advice plus new fashion ideas, free chair massages and hand aroma therapy. It is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; the first 250 women who register receive a free gift bag. Go to showcasemedialive.com/puget-sound-womens-show for more information.
Saturday
Tacoma Concert Band salutes the military with concert
Get patriotic and join the Tacoma Concert Band as it presents its “Military Salute” concert. Make it an evening to celebrate our military with music. The band since 1981 has brought together some of the region’s best musicians, received awards, toured Europe and featured renowned guest artists. It also has become one of the Northwest’s premier community symphonic band. The 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday is at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets Starting at $18 Free tickets to active-duty military members and their immediate family. Tickets are $18, $24, $32 and $36 and are available at tacomaconcertband.org. Active duty military and their immediate family get in free.
Sunday
Year of the Pig to be celebrated in Lincoln District
Ring in the year of the pig at the Lunar New Year Celebration in the Lincoln District. The annual community affair will feature fun activities, firecrackers and of course Lion Dancers taking over the Lincolon Business District on South 38th Street,Tacoma, on Sunday. Join in the fun from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. To learn more go to facebook.com/events/481913842336584
