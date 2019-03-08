Fun things to do in the South Sound

Saturday — June 30
Native American artist exhibit opens at Tacoma Art Museum
The art exhibit Native American Juane Quick-to-See Smith: In the Footsteps of My Ancestors opens this Saturday at the Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. The major exhibition feature’s the diverse works of Smith, a late-career artist with curatorial achievements to her credit. She mines her cross-cultural Salish and Kootnai identity that spans cultures with powerful works. Organized by the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings, Montana, it will be on display through June 30. For museum hours and admission go to tacomaartmuseum.org
Friday (March 8)
An evening with Elizabeth Smart
Once the subject of the most followed child abduction cases, Elizabeth Smart has gone on to empower other survivors, lobbied for the National AMBER Alert, The Adam Walsh Child Protecton & Safety Act and other legislation to promote child safety. Along with her advocacy work, Smart has written the New York Times best-selling book,”My Story” and recently has released a news book about overcoming trauma, “Where There’s Hope.” Brought to Tacoma by Associated Ministries, she will be coming to the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma, to share her experiences in a 7 p.m. event Friday. Tickets are $29, $40, $59 and $87 and are available by phone or online; 253-591-5890, tacomaartslive.org
Saturday
Monty Python classic musical comes to Pantages Theater
A classical musical comedy, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” is a Tony Award winner for Best Musical and has been on stage internationally since 2004. Ripped off from the film classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” it tells the tale of King ARthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The production is coming to the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma for two shows — 3 and 7 :30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $55, $75, $99 and $129. Get yours by phone or online; 253-591-5890, tacomaartslive.org
Friday (March 8) — Sunday
Wearable art fundraiser for YWCA
With 25 years under its belt, the RAGS Wearable Art Sale & Show had brought unique, local artisan works of art to sell benefiting the YWCA Pierce County’s domestic violence services. It’s not exactly your typical fundraiser, as these artisan works are all wearable and made locally. Come out to see the wares and possibly meet the artists who donate their time and talent for the cause. It is being held at Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma, 1701-C Alexander Ave E., Fife. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 pm. Sunday. Admission is free.
Saturday
With a mission to spay and neuter dogs and cats to prevent overpopulation, Northwest Spay & Neuter is hosting its annual Whiskers Wine & Dine Fundraising Gala this weekend. The event will have both live and silent auctions, refreshments and entertainment from 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Having raised $150,000 in 2018, this year’s goal is set at $250,000 which helps provide high quality, low cost spay and neuter services in the South Sound. It is being held at the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood. Tickets are $100 with table prices available. Go to nwspayneuter.org/get-involved/whiskers-wine-and-dine for information.
Saturday —Sunday
Fashion, health, seminars, food and more at So Northwest Women’s Show
It is the ultimate girls adventure with everything from fashion, and food to health plus celebrities, the 31st Annual So Northwest Women’s Show is set to take over the Tacoma Dome this weekend. Take in hundreds of exhibits, entertainment and seminars. Meet celebrities including Mario Lopez, Lindsay Arnold and Matt Muenster along with local news celebrities. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.Tickets are $15 and are available at nwwomensshow.com
Sunday
Flute and harpsichord stars of Salish Sea Early Music Festival concert
Salish Sea Early Music Festival brings its latest concert to St. Luke’s Memorial Espiscopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma this weekend. Hans-Jurgen Schnoor and Jeffrey Cohan will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sonatas for Flute and Harpsichord in the 7 p.m. concert Sunday. Tickets are $15, $20 and $25 with youth 18 and younger free. To learn more go to salishseafestival.org/tacoma
Friday (March 8) — March 31
Tacoma Little Theatre opens “A Little Night of Music”
Winner of four Tony Awards, Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music” is being brought to the stage at Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. Set in 1900 Sweden it a story of an aging actress, a married virgin and sex-starved divinity student that find themselves entangled in a web of love affairs. It opens Friday and will continue thorugh March 31. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $22-$25 and are available by phone or online at tacomalittletheatre.com
