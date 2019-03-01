Fun things to do in the South Sound this week

Friday (March 1) — Sunday
Sewing expo for both experts and beginners
The Sewing & Stitchery Expo is everything you could ever want to know about sewing. Both experts and beginners alike will want to take in this three-day event at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup, this weekend. In its 35th year, the annual gathering brings together experts, vendors, and celebrities to inspire you with new ideas, classes, and resources. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 in advance or $14 at the gate. Go to sewexpo.com for more information.
Friday (March 1)
‘Laugh Yourself Clean’ showcases addiction recovery
Get your laugh on while experiencing strength and hope at Unloaded Comedy - Laugh Yourself Clean showcase, a new recovery based stand up comedy show. Hosted by Mike Lindsey, the featured comedians, several clean and sober, get candid about their struggles and addiction through comedy. Comics appearing include Reilly Howard, Ryan Bunell, Claire Webber, and Sam Miller in a 10 p.m. show Friday at the Blue Mouse Theatre, 2611 N. Proctor St., Tacoma. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/4059046
Saturday
Get tips on going green at South Sound Sustainability Expo
Learn how to go “green” at the annual South Sound Sustainability Expo at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce, Tacoma. Take part in interactive workshops, screen printing, community art, explore more than 100 vendors and new this year, check out the Fix-It Fair hosted by Zero Waste Washington and the Tacoma Tool Library. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and admission is free. To learn more go to southsoundsustainabilityexpo.org
Saturday
Lanterns, stoves and coolers featured at collectors display
Get vintage and explore the Pacific Northwest Coleman Collectors Annual Display of Lanterns, Stoves and More. Come out see old Coleman lanterns, stoves, coolers on display at the Best Western Plus Lacey Inn & Suites, 8326 Quinault Dr. N.E., Lacey. If you’re a camping lover then this family-friendly event is for you. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and is free. For more information call 206-257-8957 or go to colemancollectorsforum.com/calendar
Sunday
Tacoma Youth Symphony takes the stage at the Rialto
Come out in support of local youth musicians and discover their talent when the Tacoma Youth Symphony takes the stage at the Rialto Theater, 210 S. Ninth St., Tacoma, for its “Sinfonietta” concert. The Tacoma Youth Chamber Winds will open the performance; the symphony will play “Sinfonietta” by Leos Janacek and Symphony No., 5 in c# minor by Gustav Mahler. Tickets for the 4 p.m. concert Sunday are $12-$26. Get yours by calling 253-627-2792
Sunday
Popular mariachi band performs in Federal Way
Take a trip south of the border musical style with the sounds of Jose Hernandez and Mariachi Sol De Mexico, a mariachi band rooted in five generation of musicians. The group has been nominated for Grammy for Best Regional Mexican Music Album and has toured across the world to sold out audiences. They will be performing in a 3 p.m. concert Sunday at the Federal Way Performing Arts Center, 31510 Pete Von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way. Tickets are $20-$65 and are available online at fwpaec.org
Saturday — March 10
Curious George makes appearance at family theater
Bring out the kids for great family theater when Tacoma Musical Playhouse Family Theater presents “Curious George The Golden Meatball.” That favorite little monkey and his human companion take a whirlwind adventure to help out their neighborhood friend and chef, Luigi. It’s a delight for kids of all ages. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and March 9 and 2 p.m. Sunday and March 10 at the Tacoma Music Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Tickets re $12-$15 and are available at tmp.org
Saturday — Sunday
Emerging choreographers are focus of Ailey II
Filled with graceful, dynamic and talented young dancers, Ailey II, is part of the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble. This troupe is led by artistic director Troy Power who offers a fresh dimension to works by emerging choreographers. Come see them in a 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Get your tickets — $19, $40, $55 and $69 — by phone or online; 253-591-5894, tacomaartslive.org
