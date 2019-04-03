‘Tacoma FD’ TV comedy is a hit as it pulls in 5.5 million viewers

Stars of “Tacoma FD” make surprise appearance at firefighter viewing party. Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme - creators and stars of the truTV comedy "Tacoma FD" - share laughs, make $5,000 donation to firefighters' fundraiser. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme - creators and stars of the truTV comedy "Tacoma FD" - share laughs, make $5,000 donation to firefighters' fundraiser.

“Tacoma FD,” the new TV sitcom set in Tacoma, is a hit. The show pulled in 5.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings.

The scripted comedy premiered Thursday evening as its stars, Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan, were making several appearances in Tacoma. The show is filmed in Southern California and is not associated with the real Tacoma Fire Department.

That didn’t stop Lemme and Heffernan, creators of the “Super Troopers” films, from getting a warm reception at a firefighter fundraising event in Tacoma on Thursday. The actors announced a $5,000 donation at the event.





“Tacoma FD” was the most-watched new cable series of the season among 18- to 34-year-olds, according to ratings data provided by TruTV. It was the No. 3 show in the 18-49 age group.

The show is set in “America’s rainiest city,” where firefighters don’t have many fires to extinguish and instead spend a good deal of time bringing mischief to each other.

The 10 episodes produced so far will air Thursdays on TruTV, part of WarnerMedia.