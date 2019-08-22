Looking to show off or see some classic cars? Here are some events through September

Model T classes at Lemay Family Collection teach students car history, driving Car buffs learn to drive Model T's in Spanaway Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Car buffs learn to drive Model T's in Spanaway

This one’s for you, classic car enthusiasts.

Here’s a list of some of the upcoming events before it’s time to return that Thunderbird or Airflow to the garage.

Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, MTM Weekly CarMeet - All makes and models are welcome at the weekly Monkey Tree Meet at Steel Lake Park, 2410 S. 312th St. in Federal Way. According to the Facebook event, “absolutely no disrespect or burnouts and revving.” The event begins at 6 p.m.

Aug. 25, Cruisin The Ave IV - A celebration of classic cars will feature a live DJ, beer garden and barbecue patio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for cars and spectators alike. The event will be hosted by 6th Avenue Cruisers at the Tower Lanes Entertainment Center at 6323 Sixth Ave. in Tacoma.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aug. 31, Tacoma cruise - All vehicles are welcome to cruise the waterfront Aug. 31. The cruise will begin at 6 p.m. from the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts shop at 4302 Tacoma Mall Blvd.

Aug. 31, 42nd Annual LeMay Show - Those who attend the event will have full access to view the LeMay collections, including over 1,500 vintage vehicles. People will also be able to view hundreds of antique dolls, pin cushions, vintage radios, a fine arts collection and the grounds of the former Marymount Military Academy, according to the Facebook event. General admission is $15. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at 325 152nd St. E. in Parkland.

Sept. 21, Classic Car and Truck Show - Hosted by the Sprinker Recreation Center, the annual CARSTAR HI-TECH Collision Classic Car and Truck Show will celebrate 17 years Sept. 21. The event is free for spectators, who will be able to look at vintage vehicles and meet the owners, vote for their favorite and visit vendors. The event is luau themed, and those who attend are encouraged to dress in a “Hawaiian style.” Those who wish to enter a vehicle from 1987 and older can enter for $15 by Sept. 16 or $20 at the door. There will also be a raffle to benefit Pierce County Parks and Recreation youth programs. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sprinker Recreation Center at 14824 C St. S. in Parkland.

Sept. 28, Puyallup Rainbow Car Show - The event will benefit the Puyallup chapter of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. All cars are welcome with a $15 entry fee. There will be prizes, raffles, games, food and music at the event, which will be from 1 to 4 p.m. The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls “empowers young women, ages 11 to 20, emphasizing leadership, sisterhood, and philanthropy in a fun and positive environment,” according to the event page. The event will be at the Masonic Temple Association at 1005 W. Pioneer Ave. in Puyallup.