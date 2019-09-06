Here’s why three dozen police officers responded to a concert at the Tacoma Dome

AP

Nearly three dozen police officers were called to the Tacoma Dome Thursday night after a fight broke out during an Iron Maiden concert.

The heavy metal band performed two shows in the city as part of the Legacy Of The Beast Tour.

Before starting the encore, “multiple complaints were received about an overly aggressive individual who when addressed, physically attacked a security professional,” said Tammi Bryant, a spokeswoman for the Tacoma Dome.

The guard was injured.

Several other security guards responded and escorted the man outside. He was then arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of assault.

When singer Bruce Dickinson halted the show and said he saw a fan being punched by security, Tacoma police summoned extra officers on patrol in case things got out of hand.

Thirty-five officers staged outside of the concert, a police spokeswoman said.

No one else was injured.

“Safety is the number one priority at the Tacoma Dome with a focus on a positive experience for all,” Bryant said in a statement.

Dickinson told concert-goers security guards beat one fan who was “bleeding from head wounds,” according to The Seattle Times.

Police and Tacoma Dome officials refute that account, claiming it was a fan who hit a security guard.