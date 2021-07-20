Actors from Harry Potter, Star Wars featured at Puyallup comics convention next month

This image released by Disney+ shows Giancarlo Esposito in a scene from “The Mandalorian.” Esposito was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. He's scheduled to appear at Summer Con in Puyallup next month. AP

The Washington State Summer Con has announced its line-up for the August convention at the fairgrounds.

The two-day convention on Aug. 7-8 will be at the Washington State Fair and Events Center.

Guests include: Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” franchise; Giancarlo Esposito of “Breaking Bad” and “Mandalorian” fame; and Ron Perlman, who starred in the “Hellboy” franchise.

Marvel and Image Comics author Donny Cates and comic creator Howard Chaykin, who wrote the comic book adaptation of “Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope” movie, will also be in attendance, according to the Washington State Summer Con.

Denis Lawson, who appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy and the sequel trilogy as the starfighter pilot, Wedge Antilles, will also be there.

Washington State Summer Con said there will be toys, comic books, and video games.

Tickets are available online, ranging from $18 for a one-day general admission to $150 for two-day admission and two photo ops.