Living & Entertainment

New summer concert series in downtown Tacoma starts next week

A new weekly concert series with outdoor dining is launching to bring more people into downtown Tacoma.

Sound Bites, organized by the Downtown Tacoma Partnership, is scheduled for every Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. starting Aug. 4 and running through Sept. 1.

Various artists and to-go food from downtown Tacoma restaurants will be available at South 8th Street and Pacific Avenue. Admission is free. All ages are welcome. There will be an area for ages 21 and over for adults to enjoy alcoholic beverages.

Each night there will be two live performers and a DJ. The lineup includes:

The Downtown Tacoma Partnership hopes the event will become a new Tacoma tradition in future years.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Forfeiture of ancient tablet bought by Hobby Lobby approved

July 29, 2021 4:37 AM

Celebrities

Cannabis company sues Tennessee Titans’ Julio Jones, others

July 29, 2021 4:37 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service