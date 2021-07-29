New summer concert series in downtown Tacoma starts next week

A new weekly concert series with outdoor dining is launching to bring more people into downtown Tacoma.

Sound Bites, organized by the Downtown Tacoma Partnership, is scheduled for every Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. starting Aug. 4 and running through Sept. 1.

Various artists and to-go food from downtown Tacoma restaurants will be available at South 8th Street and Pacific Avenue. Admission is free. All ages are welcome. There will be an area for ages 21 and over for adults to enjoy alcoholic beverages.

Each night there will be two live performers and a DJ. The lineup includes:

Aug. 4: Tacoma Night Market, Baloogz, and a performance by Among Authors

Aug. 11: Adrian Milanio, DJQJ, and and guests

Aug. 18: Spirit Award, Black Family Radio, and Dining Dead

Aug. 25: Warren Dunes, DJ Jean Coup, and Colonies

Sept. 1: Sally Cannoli and guests

The Downtown Tacoma Partnership hopes the event will become a new Tacoma tradition in future years.