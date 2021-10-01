Tool announces Tacoma Dome. Here’s what to know if you attend any of the fall line-up

Maynard James Keenan of the prog-metal band Tool.

Los Angeles-based rockers Tool announced this week a nationwide tour that includes a stop at the Tacoma Dome Jan. 11. It’s the latest sign of a return to life for the Dome, which has a steady line-up of shows through 2021 including former One Direction star Harry Styles, music legend James Taylor, country duo Dan +Shay and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar.

“It has been far too long,” the Dome says on its website.

Other upcoming acts include DJ duo Slander, the Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival, sports and comedy group Dude Perfect and country star Brantley Gilbert.

The pandemic has brought temporary and permanent changes and rules to the Dome’s health and safety procedures and infrastructure. Read below for the latest updates.

Dome line-up through 2021

▪ Slander: Oct. 15

▪ Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival: Oct. 21-24

▪ James Taylor and His All-Star Band: Oct. 27 (Rescheduled from May 24, 2020)

▪ Dan + Shay / The (Arena) Tour: Oct. 29 (Rescheduled from Oct. 31, 2020)

▪ Dude Perfect / 2021 Tour: Nov. 6

▪ Harry Styles / Love On Tour: Nov. 7

▪ Pepe Aguilar / Jaripeo sin Fronteras: Dec. 3

▪ Brantley Gilbert / The Worst Country Tour of All Time: Dec. 11

COVID-19 restrictions and safety requirements

Following state orders, the Dome requires all guests to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.

The Tacoma Dome does not require vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test for entry but notes that is subject to change.

If you are feeling ill or have been exposed to a person with confirmed COVID-19, you are requested to stay home.

The Dome is a cashless facility for all concessions and merchandise. In addition to cards, customers can use Google Pay and Apple Pay for purchases. Reverse ATMs are available — machines that turn cash into a Visa card.

If you bring a bag, it has to be clear. See the Dome site for more details.

The Dome has upgraded both its air filtration systems and cleaning and sanitation procedures to meet the highest industry standards, it says. Those include ionization units that reduce contaminated air and electrostatic sprayers that disinfect the venue between events.

“(T)he Tacoma Dome has adopted the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention, aligning with venues across North America and the world in commitment to the highest safety and cleaning standards,” the Dome states on its website.