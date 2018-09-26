‘Adrift’ author to appear at new Lakewood film, book and art festival

In 1983, Tami Oldham Ashcraft spent 41 days harrowing days at sea after a hurricane wrecked the yacht she and fiance Richard Sharp were sailing to California.
Ashcraft survived the ordeal. Her fiance did not. The experience led to a book and this year’s movie, “Adrift.”
Now a resident of San Juan Island, Ashcraft will appear at the Lakewood Film, Art & Book Festival this weekend at Clover Park Technical College. She will speak at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Other highlights of the the new festival — which combines two previous events, the Asian Film Festival and ArtsFest — include harmonic virtuoso Lee Oskar.
Oskar, a founding member and former lead harmonica player of the pioneer funk-jazz group War, will not perform but will exhibit oil paintings and giclee prints. He will hold and a question-and-answer session at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Films shown at the event will include “Eddie the Eagle,” “United 93,” “Race,” “Wind River,” “A Man Called Ove,” “Winter in Wartime” “All We Could Carry” and “Biutiful.”
More than 40 authors will be on hand to sell and sign books. They include Randall Platt, Leigh Hearon, and Gig Harbor’s Delphine Boswell.
A juried art and photography contest will feature 50 entrants with $1,500 in prize money.
Lakewood Film, Arts and Book Fest
When: Noon-9:30 pm Friday-Sunday.
Where: McGavick Conference Center, Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood.
Admission: Free.
Information: lakewoodfestival.org
Comments