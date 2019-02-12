‘Tacoma Stories’ brings novelist’s hometown to life

Richard Wiley in his home office, Feb. 10, 2019. He is the author of “Tacoma Stories.” Wiley, 74, is a Tacoma native who recently moved back to town after being away for decades. He’s a winner of the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction. His new book is a collection of short stories all based in Tacoma. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com