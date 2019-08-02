‘The Voice’ finalist Stephanie Anne Johnson to perform at free Tacoma music festival

Stephanie Anne Johnson will perform Saturday at the Live Loud Music and Arts Festival at the Anthem location in downtown Tacoma. Courtesy

Local singer Stephanie Anne Johnson, who competed on NBC’s “The Voice,” will headline the 2nd annual Live Loud Music and Arts Festival Aug. 3.

The festival is hosted by Anthem Coffee Company and will be at the downtown Tacoma location.

Johnson competed placed third on “The Voice” in 2013. After choosing judge Christina Aguilera after her “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” audition , Johnson bounced around from team to team throughout the battle rounds but made it into the top 20.

In summer 2013, Johnson released her album “ Hollatchagurl ,” followed by the “ Public Intimacy ” and “ Black Winter Hymnal ” album releases in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Johnson will perform at 8:30 p.m. She will be preceded by Hannah Cho at 5, Planet B at 6 and Katie Kuffel at 7 p.m. The festival will also feature art by Jay Michael , Starheadboy and others.

The festival is free and will be from 5-10 p.m. at the Anthem Coffee Company at 1911 Pacific Ave.