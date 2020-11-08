Tacoma Arts Live to hold classes for adults on art and film

After canceling in-person events due to COVID-19, Tacoma Arts Live has shifted to a variety of virtual programming, including two upcoming adult conservatory classes.

The first is a class called Power Play and will “explore how performing arts can help transform our society on issues relating to race, class, gender, environment and peace.” The classes will cost $60 and take place on Mondays from Nov. 9 through Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

The second is a Fall Film Study which will look at some of the filmography of the Coen brothers. The classes will cost $60 and be on Wednesdays from Nov. 11 through Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. with a week off for Thanksgiving

David Fischer, Tacoma Arts Live executive director, will be the instructor for the film class. The four films to be discussed are “Blood Simple,” “Miller’s Crossing,” “The Big Lebowski” and “True Grit.”

“I wanted to show the scope of their work. Each one of those film’s represents a different genre of storytelling,” Fischer said. “I just think it’s an interesting set of films that explores a broad breadth of storytelling and film genre at the highest level.”

There will be five sessions: an introductory session followed by in-depth looks at the films, from cinematography to editing.

Fischer said “Blood Simple” is his favorite of the bunch.

“It is sort of an opera of gangster filmmaking. It just pushes the envelope in so many directions on how they tell the story,” Fischer said.

For the Power Play class, the instructor will be Antonio Gomez, who is the Tacoma Arts Live associate director of education.

Gomez said the class came originated following the summer of recent protests against police brutality and institutional racism.

“This class is an opportunity to look at how the arts have been a lifeline for people over the past eight months but then also look at how the arts have been part of that process in countless challenges of human experience,” Gomez said.

For all information about Tacoma Arts Live and upcoming events, visit www.tacomaartslive.org.