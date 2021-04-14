Dueling ‘immersive’ Van Gogh exhibits are coming to Tacoma and Seattle

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be playing in Seattle later this year. Exhibition Hub

More than 130 years after his death, Vincent Van Gogh’s popularity shows no sign of slowing. But seeing one of the Dutch master’s canvases in person takes traveling, money and good timing.

Later this year, two dueling Van Gogh shows with confusingly similar names that feature projected images of his work are coming to Tacoma and Seattle. They’re just two of several similar shows taking advantage of new technology and the artist’s popularity to create immersive exhibits.

The Seattle show, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” promises a 20,000-square-foot, two-story high light and sound “spectacular” that projects the artist’s work in a 360-degree experience. Its producers, Belgium-based Exhibition Hub, say they are in the “edutainment” business.

According to the show’s website, it’s already sold out for September and October even though a location for the show has yet to be announced.

The Tacoma show, “Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition” opens in December at the Tacoma Armory. Its creator, France-based Encore Productions, notes that the show’s “warping” technology will not allow visitors to be passive viewers.

“Warping consists in perfectly adjusting the projected work to the scenographic surface,” the Tacoma show’s description reads. “This technique frees the work from the gravitational subjection that befalls any earthly object.”

Gravitational subjection aside, the show projects 200 of Van Gogh’s paintings made mostly in the late 1880s including “Starry Night”, “Irises” and “Bedroom in Arles”. A classical sound track is provided.

No actual Van Gogh paintings need apply for either show.

Why two shows?

Van Gogh’s work is old enough to be in the public domain, meaning anyone can mount a projection show if they have the money.

And money is what these shows produce.

Exhibitions that display his actual paintings are rare but guaranteed blockbusters. When one of Van Gogh’s canvases hits the art market, it commands $80 million or more. And those are his lesser known works. His most famous are secure in the world’s most prestigious museums.

The two shows coming to Puget Sound aren’t the only ones of their kind. “Van Gogh for All”, “Van Gogh Alive” and “Immersive Van Gogh” are some of the others touring the planet.

Van Gogh, who famously committed himself to a mental health asylum and cut off his ear, only became famous after his death in 1890.

If you go

TACOMA: “Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition”

Run: Dec. 18-Jan. 30

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday- Wednesday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Where: Tacoma Armory

Tickets: tacomaartslive.org/

Price: Varies widely based on timing and discounts.

SEATTLE: “Van Gogh The Immersive Experience”

Run: September through January

When: 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Where: Not yet announced.

Tickets: vangoghexpo.com/seattle/

Price: varies widely based on day, time and discounts.