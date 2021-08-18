Get a taste of Croatian food, music in Tacoma this weekend at Slavonian celebration

Marija Mataja and six other members of the Slavonian American Benevolent Society spent their Tuesday morning in the kitchen of the historic Slavonian Hall in Tacoma.

With their aprons, disposable gloves and masks, the members hovered around a large counter in the middle of the kitchen. Butter, salt and other baking necessities rested on top of the counter as members shuffled from one side of the kitchen to the other.

The smell of rosemary filled the room. They had planned on baking biscotti and Medenjaci, also known as Croatian Honey Cookies — two of the 12 pastries the group will sell at the 120th anniversary celebration this weekend.

“The things that we’re serving here are not readily available to the public … it’s rare,” Kristina Susich Walker said. “We’re still prepping for this weekend, but we’ll be ready.”

Walker is the president of the Slavonian American Benevolent Society, and her cousin Mataja is the vice president. The club will host a free, two-day event Aug. 21-22 to celebrate the club’s long-standing presence in the city.

Where to Eat newsletter The latest South Sound dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Both events will be located at the Slavonian Hall, 2306 N. 30th St., and Old Town Park. The Saturday event will run from noon to 6 p.m. while the Sunday event lasts from noon to 5 p.m. Both events are open not only to members of the group but to the public.

People can expect to purchase and feast on Croatian delicacies like Ćevapčići, and Kobasice, Walker said. Kobasice is a type of sausage and Ćevapčići is grilled beef and lamb sausages served with: ajvar, roasted pepper spread; kajmak, feta and cream cheese mix; chopped onions and pita.

Croatian beer like Zlatni Medvjed and Tuzlanski Pilsner will be available as well, Walker said. In addition to biscotti and Medenjaci, other pastries like Fritule — small, deep-fried donuts — will be available.

There will be music performances from groups like Ruže Dalmatinke on Saturday, Mataja said. On Sunday, musical group Sinovi will take the stage. Sunday’s festivities will also include a tug-o-war, salmon barbecue as well as presentations and panels on Croatian history.

“Sunday is really just a tribute to the Croatian fishermen and boat builders who started our hall, and Saturday is just to honor everybody before us that have been members,” Walker said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The 120th anniversary celebration has been on Walker’s to-do list since she was elected to become the group’s president in 2019. She said it gives her goosebumps thinking about how long the group has been around.

The Slavonian American Benevolent Society was founded by a small group of immigrants in 1901, Walker said. Many years later, the group provided the community with cultural events, language and cooking classes, she said.

“I wanted to bring joy to everyone who joins us,” Walker said. “I think we’ve all been through so much for so long now with the pandemic. We want to open our celebration for everyone to attend so that they can experience the joy.”