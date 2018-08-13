Two new coffee cafes opened this month and both are from the same local company

Between 2017 and 2018, Anthem Coffee and Tea opened stores in Old Town and University Place.
This month, the Puyallup-based company added two more, which brings the total to six Anthems from Puyallup to University Place.
On Aug. 2, an Anthem opened at the space formerly occupied by Dolce Si Sicilian Bakery at Point Ruston. On Aug. 1, the coffee company opened a location in a new retail-residential building in Tacoma’s Stadium neighborhood.
The Point Ruston opening means a bit of an internal shift for food production for the coffee shops that serve breakfast sandwiches, flatbreads and more.
Co-owner Bryan Reynolds moved the central baking operations from the Puyallup store to the Point Ruston space.
“We’ll just be gaining about four times the space and kitchen equipment that will increase the efficiency of our operation,” Reynolds said earlier this year about the move.
Each location features the same theme. The decor sports reclaimed wood and a wide range of seating options. Coffee is brewed from beans from Sumner’s Dillanos Coffee Roasters. The coffee menu ranges from cold brew to complicated espresso drinks. There’s also tea, wine and beer. The menu features light cafe fare that’s offered from breakfast through dinner.
The coffee stores are owned by Reynolds, his parents Janie and Larry Reynolds, and his wife, Alicia Reynolds.
Anthem Coffee and Tea
Info: myanthemcoffee.com
Locations: Downtown Puyallup, downtown Tacoma, Old Town Tacoma, University Place, Stadium Tacoma, Point Ruston.
