Last food truck festival of summer brings taiyaki, lumpia, sushi burritos — and beer

The last big food truck festival of summer in Pierce County is happening Saturday and that means you need to do something very important.
You need to find your Thanksgiving pants.
The pre-stained ones in the back of the closet with the most forgiving waistband.
You’re going to need them because more than 20 mobile restaurants will dish up a broad menu at the Mobile Food Fest, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 18) at Sprinker Recreation Center in Spanaway. The event is hosted by Pierce County Parks & Recreation.
Attendees can try a wide range of food that includes lumpia, sushi burritos, taiyaki and ribs.
There will be music and plenty of room to spread out and have a picnic. Admission is free. Food is individually priced at each mobile restaurant.
Here’s a look at the restaurants, what they’re serving and other things you need to know before you go.
MOBILE RESTAURANTS
Arnold’s Happy Days: This Pierce County truck specializes in burgers and fries.
Athenas: The Seattle Greek-themed truck specializes in falafel, souvlaki and Greek fries.
Beanfish: This Seattle truck serves taiyaki, delicious waffles stuffed with savory or sweet fillings.
Bliss Small Batch Creamery: This ice cream company specializes in naturally flavored and colored ice cream with straightforward or fanciful flavors. Tip: Bliss soon will have a scoop shop in University Place.
Boy Scouts Troop 436: When the kids start to get grumpy, send them straight to the Boy Scout booth for snow cones.
Crisp Creperie: This Seattle-based truck serves savory or sweet crepes.
Hamhock Jones: This South Sound truck specializes in soul food and Southern-style barbecue. Don’t miss the pulled pork grilled cheese sandwich if it’s on the menu.
Kama’aina Grill: This Bremerton-based restaurant serves classic Hawaiian fare.
Lumpia World: This South Sound truck features the Filipino fried roll lumpia and also pancit, adobo and katsu.
Mini the Doughnut: This Des Moines truck serves fresh-fried doughnuts with all kinds of flavors and toppings.
Mix Poke: This Bellevue-based truck serves poke bowls.
Murph’s BBQ: This South Sound caterer will serve a menu of barbecue. Yes, it’s the same Murph’s from the Washington State Fair.
My Little Dahlia: This Vashon Island truck is a bar serving beer, wine, cider, cocktails or mocktails.
On the Grind: This South Sound truck serves espresso, smoothies, Italian sodas and more.
Soda Jerk: This Seattle truck serves natural sodas handmade from fruit and cane sugar.
South Beach Cuisine: This South Sound mobile restaurant is known for its Cuban and other sandwiches.
Langostino Sushi Burrito: This King County truck will build burritos using sushi ingredients.
The Pit Stop Grill: This Orting truck serves burgers and sandwiches.
Tornado Potato: Like fried potatoes? Like them on a stick? Get them at this truck.
Wich Came First: This Kent truck specializes in grilled sandwiches built with fried eggs and all kinds of ingredients that extend beyond breakfast food.
BEER GARDEN
South Sound’s only emergency beer business, The Thirst Responder, will once again supply beer and other adult beverages in a beer garden (bring your identification).
ENTERTAINMENT
Live music from The Olson Brothers, Buddy Ritchie & The Bopper and The John Welsh Band.
SEATING
Organizers will use the grass outfields again this year. Tables, chairs and shade structures will be scattered throughout the event area, but attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets to help supplement available seating.
Mobile Food Fest
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Saturday (Aug. 18)
Where: Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S., Tacoma
Info: piercecountywa.org/mobilefoodfest
Admission: Free except for the cost of food
