New food items debut at the Washington State Fair. Spoiler: Not all of them are fried

Surprisingly, the new eats at this year’s Washington State Fair do not all involve fried food.
Don’t worry, there’ll still be plenty of artery-clogging gluttony to worry your mother and cardiologist across the Sprawling Campus of Fried Gluttony known as the Washington State Fairgrounds. The fair starts Friday (Aug. 31), so get your stretchy pants ready.
The theme for new eats this year is frozen desserts and coffee.
Two new booths will serve coffee, another will serve a new coffee dessert that’s something like Dippin’ Dots for grownups, and another will debut a glorious creation called the Unicone, which I’m hoping will garner its own hashtag at the fair.
And, don’t worry, the fair standards will all return, too.
If you want to eat like a local, head directly to the Earthquake Burger booth, then chase that one-pound burger with a Fisher Scone followed by a Krusty Pup.
You’re not doing the fair correctly unless you stop by the Fleischkuechle trailer for a fried meat pie and end with fried piroshki from Kaleenka Piroshky (get the beef and cheddar).
If you’re looking to further eat yourself silly, here’s a look at what’s new this year.
The Unicone and Fresh Fruit Sundaes
Find it: Fruit Caboose, near the Orange Gate and next to the Original House of Donuts trailer.
The details: Ryann and Mike Newman operate the pony rides at the fair, but this year they’re starting a new concession stand, the Fruit Caboose. They’ll feature fresh-fruit sundaes, frozen yogurt and soft-serve ice cream, and an original concoction that Ryann Newman designed with custom-made gold fondant unicorn horns.
The Unicone will be an oversized soft-serve ice cream swirled into a sugar cone, dipped in chocolate and sprinkles and adorned with custom unicorn horns that are edible ($9.25).
“It’s super fun. People come to the fair for a photo opportunity along with eating food, so we try to make something that’s a novelty item that’s fun for kids, but also tastes really good,” she said.
Also find: A list of oversized sundae desserts built for sharing ($9.75). They’ll serve a bananas foster sundae with caramel sauce, a brownie split sundae and a banana boat built like a banana split on steroids. Fresh fruit sundaes will be made with sliced strawberries and peaches. Cheesecake hand-dipped in chocolate will come with a choice of coatings, such as sprinkles and roasted peanuts.
40 Below Joe coffee dessert
Find it: The Kent Young Life Dippin’ Dots booth under the Grandstand and Barn.
The details: Cornelius Lee, a volunteer with the Kent Young Life booth, said their new offering this year is all about frozen coffee.
Consider it Dippin’ Dots for grownups.
40 Below Joe is served in frozen, bite-sized tasty pellets. The 40 Below is a reference to the temperature at which the coffee dessert is served — minus-40. Flavors include an unsweetened coffee flavor that, in its largest size, delivers the equivalent of three shots of espresso. The sweetened versions — hazelnut and French vanilla— are flavored with coconut milk, organic cane sugar and natural flavors. They’re also all vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free. ($5.50 to $7).
Also find: Dippin’ Dots in three sizes ($5.50 to $9).
Tip: Proceeds from the booth assist Young Life members and the group’s programs.
Two new espresso booths
Find them: Bump N Run Espresso will be at the Pavilion, and Frog Hopper Coffee will be just outside the Tractor Tracks and The Farm at SillyVille
The menus: Bump N Run Espresso will serve an espresso menu while Frog Hopper Coffee will serve coffee, smoothies, tea and packaged snacks.
Outlaw Fries Booth
Find it: Across from the Village Restaurant Building.
The details: Would the fair be the fair without something new and deep fried? I think not. Ron Mayers to the rescue here.
He operates the booths in and around the Village building (the one with the rooftop bar). His new booth, Outlaw Fries, will serve amped-up, loaded fries. He expects to serve tater tot nachos, barbecue pork curly fries and more.
Bull Ball Slider Sandwiches
Find it: At the Exotic Meats booth inside the Village Restaurant Building.
The details: Mayers said his Exotic Meats Booth has expanded this year to include iguana sausage and something sure to delight or disgust fair attendees. “Last year, we added bugs, and bugs are back this year, and we’ve also added bull ball sliders,” said Mayers.
You mean, something like a Rocky Mountain oyster, also known as fried bull testicles? Not exactly, Mayers said.
“They’re (Rocky Mountain oysters) typically deep fried. These are not deep fried. It’s the same part of the bull, though.”
Strawberry pie or raspberry scone beer
Find them: At the Brew Park and Outpost 47
The details: Raspberry Scone Golden Ale from Puyallup River Brewing returns again this year to the beer gardens, plus there’s one more funky beer to try that’s made just for the fair. Harmon Brewing Co. will debut its Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Wheat Ale, which Harmon co-owner Pat Nagle said was made with “40 pounds of rhubarb from a farm in Sumner.”
MORE FOOD FUN
Cooking demos: Head to the second-floor display kitchen in the Pavilion for cooking demonstrations and cooking contests. Check the schedule at thefair.com/fun/details/home-arts.
Healthy dining: Yes, it’s possible to do that. I swear. Look for details at thefair.com/food/healthyfare.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Read all about new attractions at the fair at bit.ly/2wlz5pt
Washington State Fair
Where: 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup.
When: Aug. 31-Sept. 23. Closed every Tuesday and Sept. 5.
Info: thefair.com
