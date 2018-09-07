Find the Fruit Caboose booth, serving a unicorn-themed ice cream cone, near the Original House of Donuts truck at the Washington State Fair.
Find the Fruit Caboose booth, serving a unicorn-themed ice cream cone, near the Original House of Donuts truck at the Washington State Fair. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com
Find the Fruit Caboose booth, serving a unicorn-themed ice cream cone, near the Original House of Donuts truck at the Washington State Fair. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com
TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

Heading to the fair? Here’s every menu to help you plan your tour of gluttony

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

September 07, 2018 12:00 PM

If you’re headed to the Washington State Fair, let me help you plan your tour of all the deep-fried wonders at the Puyallup fairgrounds.

I covered the entire fairgrounds opening weekend, snapping photos from corner to corner, in order to supply you with everything you need to know about the food before you go.

Here, you’ll find menu photos of the Fleischkuechle stand, the doughnut menu at the Original House of Donuts truck, the menus for Earthquake burgers and Sales Family stands (home of the Krusty Pup) and the ice cream stands (I stopped counting after eight).

Scroll through the menus to find the cheapest slushy, the least expensive hamburger and where to locate all the curly fries at the fair, which ends Sept. 23.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

  Comments  

About the TNT Diner Blog

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's dining blog is managed by food editor and restaurant critic Sue Kidd.