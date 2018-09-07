Heading to the fair? Here’s every menu to help you plan your tour of gluttony

If you’re headed to the Washington State Fair, let me help you plan your tour of all the deep-fried wonders at the Puyallup fairgrounds.
I covered the entire fairgrounds opening weekend, snapping photos from corner to corner, in order to supply you with everything you need to know about the food before you go.
Here, you’ll find menu photos of the Fleischkuechle stand, the doughnut menu at the Original House of Donuts truck, the menus for Earthquake burgers and Sales Family stands (home of the Krusty Pup) and the ice cream stands (I stopped counting after eight).
Scroll through the menus to find the cheapest slushy, the least expensive hamburger and where to locate all the curly fries at the fair, which ends Sept. 23.
Comments