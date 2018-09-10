What’s all that construction on Sixth Avenue about? The answers involve beer

Construction underway at the old 7-Eleven in the Sixth Avenue neighborhood has prompted many readers to ask, “What’s going on at that space?”

Here’s your answer. The co-owners of Rhein Haus Tacoma are turning the building at 4328 Sixth Ave. into a family-friendly taproom modeled after Beer Star, their taproom with the same name that opened in May 2017 in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood.

They had hoped to open Beer Star Tacoma by September, but permit delays nixed that.

“Our permits dragged on for four months, but we are finally back on track,” said co-owner James Weimann. One of the delays was the result of a requirement to install a grease interceptor.

If all goes as planned, Beer Star Tacoma should be open by the close of October.

The 3,500-square-foot space will be a taproom with space for 99 people. There will be about 24 seats at the bar alone. They also plan for a large outdoor patio area.

“We are especially excited about the outdoor patio area,” said Weimann. “We have converted a 5-feet-round Vietnamese sugar bowl into a fire feature. There will also be a huge outdoor TV for sporting events and classic movies.”

They’ll have 50 beers on tap with heavy representation from Tacoma and Seattle brewers. Wine and cider also will be on tap.

The White Center Beer Star building has a kitchen and affiliated small restaurants, but there won’t be much of a kitchen at the Tacoma location. They’ll prepare a limited menu of sandwiches, said Weimann. They plan to invite visiting food trucks to serve at the taproom seven days a week, though.

A selling point for the White Center Beer Star is that there’s a significant indoor play area for children. The same will be true for Tacoma’s Beer Star.

Behind the project are Weimann and Deming Maclise, who co-own multiple restaurants and entertainment venues from Seattle to Tacoma. Business partners Patrick Riggs, Deveaux Hill and Galen Krohn will run Beer Star Tacoma.

This will be their second project in Tacoma following the opening of Rhein Haus Tacoma, an expansive Bavarian-themed beer hall and restaurant, in February 2017.

Hot Rhein Haus tip: Two of the bocce ball courts at Rhein Haus Tacoma currently are under construction to become a space for nine rounds of mini golf. The project will be done in October. The mini golf will carry a German theme, of course.

“Black Rock Industries in Auburn is hand-making each German-inspired hole, and they are looking awesome,” said Weimann.