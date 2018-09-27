Tacoma’s The Lasagna Store restaurant on Sixth Ave is closing its doors permanently

Since it opened in October 2017, The Lasagna Store, Pasta & More has catered to busy families in search of economical take-out pasta.

Its tenure on Sixth Avenue will come to an end by early October.

“I have an announcement that breaks my heart to make. I have decided to close the restaurant,” wrote co-owner Tina Pulich on her restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday.

She cited health concerns for Robert Farley, her fiance, who has spent the last few years recovering from a massive aortic tear. The restaurant, located at 4312-A Sixth Ave., was putting a strain on them both.

“I thought we would have more time together but, when I realized I couldn’t find a cook to do what I needed done in the kitchen, that meant no time together,” wrote Pulich, who said there were other concerns in running the restaurant.

They opened the restaurant with the intention of serving fast-food style pasta for take-out or for dining in at their compact cafe with seating for 20.

Their specialty was take-out family meals with a pan of lasagna, salad and bread for about $40. They also sold single pasta meals with lasagna, spaghetti, fettuccine and more.

Pulich, a North End native, worked in the kitchen with Farley handling the register and completing other duties when his health allowed.

Pulich’s entrepreneurial spirit sprouted from her father, who owned several business, including a restaurant on South Tacoma Way and the Doo-Dah bird booths at the (then) Puyallup Fair. He also worked a day job as an electrician.

Pulich’s food inspiration came from her mother, whose lasagna recipe was the basis for the restaurant.



Pulich left open the possibility that the restaurant eventually could morph into something else.

“We know how much everyone loves our food and you haven’t seen the last of me and my food. Hopefully one day down the road I will find a investor to take us to that next level and you’ll see us in other restaurants and stores,” she added to the Facebook post.

The closing will be soon.

“Our close date will either be this Saturday the 29th or the next Saturday, October 6th,” she wrote. “Thank you all for your support over the last year.”

The Lasagna Store, Pasta & More

Where: 4312-A Sixth Ave, Tacoma

Info: 253-292-1483, 253-302-3659; facebook.com/thelasagnalady