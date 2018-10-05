Yes, Charles & Terry Chinese restaurant has closed. Here’s what’s next for the restaurant

The owners of Charles & Terry, the fast-food Chinese restaurant in University Place, have sold the business.

The restaurant at 1905 Bridgeport Way W. opened in January 2016 with a menu that covered the greatest hits of Chinese-American cuisine with some modern twists.

The restaurant was fast-casual where diners ordered at the counter. It also specialized in take-out. The restaurant was the project of brothers Jason and Brandon Lee.

“We have sold the business,” said Brandon Lee. He added that there will be a second life for Charles & Terry.

The brothers will continue the business as a catering operation.

“I am catering for special events,” he said. “Currently, I’m catering for Tacoma Community College and University Washington Tacoma.”

He said those two clients are keeping the brothers busy.

Beginning early next year, they plan to expand and offer individual catering for a broader base of clients.

“It’ll be the same cuisine, Chinese food and Chinese fusion, but we’re open to making whatever the client wants,” he said.

Charles & Terry will continue its Facebook page at facebook.com/charlesnterry.

Details are forthcoming, but Lee said the purchaser of the business intends to reopen the space, most likely next year, but it will be called something else and will have a different concept, said Lee.