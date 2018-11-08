Here are more than 20 Tacoma area restaurants with Veterans Day 2018 deals

Local and national chain restaurants in the Tacoma area are sending a big thank you to veterans this year with freebie deals and buy-one-get-one offers.
Some of the deals are on Sunday, Nov. 11 and some are on Monday, Nov. 12, the observed day for Veteran’s Day 2018. One is even on Saturday, Nov. 10.
Before you go, click the links and read all the details I’ve supplied here. Some deals are offered only when an item is purchased. Others have no strings attached.
Some restaurants extend the deals to family members.
Others are for active duty or veterans only. Be sure to check out the details before showing up and be sure to ask upon arrival if the offer is still good.
Applebee’s
The deal: A free meal from a menu of eight choices that includes a classic bacon cheeseburger meal, a 6-ounce top sirloin steak, chicken tenders platter, chicken penne, double crunch shrimp and more for active-duty military members or veterans. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11
Black Angus
The deal: An 8-ounce top sirloin steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter and a non-alcoholic beverage for $9.99 for all veterans and active military members. Info here. Offer good Monday, Nov 12.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: A free entree valued up to $12.99, plus a Dr Pepper beverage for all current and retired military. You also can claim a free Pizookie. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11.
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Free small wings and fries for active and retired armed services members. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11
Chipotle Grill
The deal: Buy one, get one free on tacos, burritos, bowls and salads for active-duty military, reservists, National Guard members, military spouses and retired military with valid identification. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11.
Cosmonaut Coffee
The deal: All active or retired service personnel get a free coffee. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11.
Denny’s Restaurants
The deal: Free build-your-own Grand Slam breakfast for veterans and military personnel. Info here. Offer good Monday, Nov. 12 (5 a.m.-noon).
Duke’s Restaurants
The deal: Free bowl of chowder. Info here. Offer good Saturday Nov. 10 for Marines. Offer also good Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12, for all branches of the military.
Famous Dave’s
The deal: All former and current military get a free two-meat salute with a choice of two different meats, plus cornbread muffin and a side. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12.
Farrelli’s Wood Fire Pizza
The deal: Free personal pizza for veterans and active duty military. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11.
Hooter’s
The deal: All veterans, retired military or active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu that includes a 10-piece chicken wings (traditional, smoked or boneless), a Hooter’s burger, buffalo chicken salad or buffalo chicken sandwich. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11.
Ivar’s Restaurants
The deal: Veterans and active-duty military get a free entree from a select list that includes a three-piece fish and chips, baby prawns and chips, shrimp Caesar salad and clam chowder bread bowl. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11.
Little Caesars Pizza
The deal: All veterans and active military get a free $5 lunch combo. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
McNamara’s Pub & Eatery
The deal: Free “Hungry Soldier” burger for veterans and active-duty military. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11
Menchie’s
The deal: First six ounces of frozen yogurt are free for veterans and active-duty military. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11.
Original Pancake House of Puyallup and Tacoma
The deal: Veterans get half off their meals. Info here. Offer good Monday, Nov. 12.
Outback Steakhouse
The deal: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage for all veterans. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
The deal: All veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double burger with fries. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11.
Red Lobster
The deal: A free appetizer or dessert for veterans, active-duty military and reservists. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12
Taco Time Northwest
The deal: Free soft taco combo meal for all veterans and active military. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11
The Red Hot Tacoma
The deal: 25 percent off for all veterans and active duty. Info here. Offer good Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12.
