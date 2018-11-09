Patty’s Burgers in downtown Tacoma
Patty’s Burgers in downtown Tacoma has closed

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

November 09, 2018 06:00 AM

Downtown Tacoma’s Patty’s Burgers has closed. Its last day of business was Oct. 31.

The restaurant, known for its big burgers and giant mugs of soda, opened in 2016.

“We closed the last day of October,” said owner Patty Sanchez-Tolosa.

The good news?

“The South Tacoma Way one will remain open,” said Sanchez-Tolosa.

That’s her original Patty’s Burgers, which opened in 2010.

Customers at the diner with a retro 1950s-era decor can still find the giant Cake burger, the menu of more than 30 kinds of burgers, foot-long hot dogs, fries, rings and shakes.

Pattys Burgers bacon cheeseburger.jpg
A bacon cheeseburger from Patty's Burgers. Staff file, 2016

That South Tacoma restaurant space is known for its floor-to-ceiling homage to James Dean, Marilyn Monroe and classic cars.

Sanchez-Tolosa said the downtown location was not meeting the company’s expectations because “the building had too many issues.”

She said she’s scouting neighborhoods to possibly reopen a second location. She said she prefers a location near a residential area.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Patty’s Burgers

South Tacoma location: 5615 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma; 253-474-0844.

Downtown Tacoma location: Closed Oct. 31, 2018.

