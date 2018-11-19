Rose Garden in South Hill is reopening in a new location

Rose Garden, the South Hill Chinese restaurant, has found a new home and will reopen soon.

It’s about five blocks away from the Meridian space the restaurant lost in September after negotiations for a new lease with the building’s owner were not fruitful.

The new location will open at 13105 Meridian E. in the former home of the Shanghai Mongolian Grill. That’s in the same shopping center as Ivar’s Seafood Bar and Pho Tai.

Co-owners Kathy and Jack Wang expect they will be fully up and running by Friday (Nov. 23).

The space is slightly smaller and so is the kitchen, but they’re going to make it work, said Kathy Wang. That old restaurant had about 100 seats. The new location has around 70, she said.

They have operated the restaurant since they purchased it about 15 years ago.

Rose Garden probably is best known for its menu of Chinese-American classics, but it also caters to those in search of modernized Chinese food with a Taste of China menu Kathy and Jack debuted last year.

They intend to import the complete Rose Garden menu to the new location although they might make some changes after they open, said Wang.

The turnaround on the reopening was very fast, about six weeks. The Wangs got the space on Nov. 13 and started cleaning and moving in their equipment immediately. Kathy said the family has been working around the clock.

“My husband got home at almost 3 in the morning. Then this morning, he only had three or four hours of sleep. At 9 a.m. he came into the restaurant again,” Wang said.

She said they called around for reinforcements — all the former employees.

Wang worried when the restaurant closed in September that they’d lose their longtime employees who would have to look for new jobs. Because they were able to find a new location so quickly, they expect only a few employees won’t be able to return, she said.

Rose Garden Chinese Restaurant

Where: 13105 Meridian E., Puyallup

Info: 253-770-9988 or rosegardenfoods.net