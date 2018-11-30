7 Seas Brewing in Gig Harbor is getting a new home

7 Seas Brewing in Gig Harbor is moving to a new home, and it will come with a water view. The move, however, is about two years away.

Where the location will be has not been released, but it will be a waterfront location “near the mouth of the harbor.”

“There’s currently a tenant on site, so we don’t want to mess things up with them. We know it’s an open relationship, but we want them to be able to make an announcement about their move before we make an announcement,” said Natasha Weiss, director of brand communications and social marketing at 7 Seas.

Ultimately, the move is a result of an uncertain future for the brewery’s current Gig Harbor home, said Weiss. “That’s what sent us on a search for a permanent, more long-term home for us. What happens down the road with the original location, we don’t know.” The brewery moved to those digs at 3006 Judson Street about six years ago.

This is a total move for the Gig Harbor location. The brewery does not expect to remain in its current Gig Harbor home after the new facility is ready for them. The target completion date is late 2020, about two years away.

She said the goal of the brewery is to move seamlessly from one location to another with the current location remaining open until the new location is ready, but those details are still left to be worked out over the next two years.

The new location will not affect operations at the Tacoma 7 Seas Brewing facilities, she added.

The Gig Harbor brewery expanded across the Narrows to Tacoma in 2016 when it opened an expansive brewing facility and taproom in downtown Tacoma in a building that’s part of Tacoma’s historic brewery district. That facility produces the bulk of brewing for 7 Seas.

The new Gig Harbor waterfront location will have both family-friendly and 21-and-older areas, a small research and development brewery and an event space.

“There will be substantial dock access for boats, kayaks, and SUPs to access the tap room via the water. Similar to their current operations in Gig Harbor, 7 Seas’ tap room won’t serve food, however customers are encouraged to bring in their own, or order from local restaurants to enjoy on-site,” a press release said.

The brewery was founded in 2009 by Travis Guterson and Mike Runion.

7 Seas Brewing

Current location: 3006 Judson St., Gig Harbor

Moving: 2020 to a waterfront Gig Harbor location.

Info: 253-514-8129 or 7seasbrewing.com/taproom