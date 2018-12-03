TNT Diner

New restaurants with tacos and frosty cocktails coming to Frederickson

By Sue Kidd

December 03, 2018 03:00 PM

A bacon cheeseburger from Hop Jack’s, which will soon be called Hops N Drops.
Burgers, sandwiches and frosty cocktails are on their way to Frederickson.

Hops N Drops plans a 2019 opening near 176th Street East and Canyon Road (between South Hill and Spanaway).

It will join a growing restaurant area already home to locally owned Farrelli’s Wood Fire Pizza, Ayothaya Thai and bakery Legendary Doughnuts.

Hops N Drops is a family friendly restaurant known for its burgers, sandwiches, frosty beers and “drops” cocktails served in glasses made of ice.

Mark Eggen, founder of the restaurant that opened its first location in Bonney Lake in 2009, said he’s hoping for a summer opening for the Frederickson restaurant.

Until recently, Hops N Drops was called Hop Jack’s — A Neighborhood Gathering Place. The name change coincides with an expansion that included opening a Lakewood location in 2017 and a Gig Harbor location earlier this year. In all, the restaurant group has 17 locations from Washington to Oregon.

Mazatlan, the locally owned Mexican restaurant chain, also appears headed for Frederickson. No word from the company on details, but the chain has applied for a liquor permit for a location at 5608 176th St. E.

Sue Kidd

Sue Kidd has been The News Tribune’s restaurant critic since 2008. She dines anonymously and The News Tribune pays for all meals. Sue is a South Sound native. She writes about new restaurants, openings and closures and knows where to find the best tacos in every neighborhood.

