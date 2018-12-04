At long last, Samurai’s Japanese Steakhouse has reopened in Spanaway

Samurai’s Japanese Steakhouse reopened its Spanaway location last week following a nearly yearlong closure for renovations.

The Spanaway location closed in December 2017 on the same week the restaurant opened its new location in Tacoma.

That steakhouse opened in the former home of Sakura. It continues to operate at 3630 S. Cedar St.

The restaurants are known for teppanyaki, which is a live-action style of cooking featuring a chef who cooks at a big hibachi flat-top grill. Diners are seated around that grill and are given a close-up view as the chef dices, flips and grills the dinner.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Chefs prepare the food right before you at Samurai’s Japanese Steakhouse. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

Dinners are pricey and range from simple chicken teriyaki dinners to more elaborate steak and seafood preparations. Meals are multi-course and served with rice, salad and a variety of vegetables.

Chefs are known for their showy tricks using fire and spatula trickery.

The restaurants are popular for celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and other events that are appropriate for group dining.

Dinners start in the $18 range and are priced up to the $40 range for more elaborate combinations including steak and lobster. The restaurant also offers a full cocktail bar and a menu of appetizers.

The Spanaway opening brings the number of teppanyaki restaurants in the area to six. There’s also the newly opened Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi in University Place, Iron Chef Japanese Steakhouse in South Hill, Mandolin Sushi & Steakhouse in Tacoma and Mizu Japanese Steakhouse in Gig Harbor.





Samurai’s Japanese Steakhouse

Tacoma: 3630 S. Cedar St., Tacoma; 253-475-9000

Spanaway: 19321 Mountain Highway E., Spanaway; 253-846-5557

Info: samuraisjapanesesteakhouse.com