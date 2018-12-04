New all-you-can-eat meat emporium,Texas de Brazil, now open at Tacoma Mall

Bring on the lamb chops, the filet mignon wrapped in bacon, the pork ribs and the braised beef ribs. And don’t miss the Brazilian sausage, flank steak, marinated pork and all-you-can-eat salad bar.
Yes, bring on the gluttony. Texas de Brazil is officially open at Tacoma Mall.
The national chain is an all-you-can-eat epic meat emporium featuring meats served tableside, Brazilian style. It’s also the first meat destination of its kind in the Tacoma area.
Texas de Brazil might as well translate to “bring on the stretchy pants.” This is not the kind of place for delicate eaters.
It’s a pay-one-price experience. The restaurant only is open for dinner now but will soon be open for lunch, a company representative said.
The dinner fee is pretty steep at $44.99 per person, but it does buy you as much meat as you can eat, plus hot items and the salad bar. Desserts, cocktails and some other items cost extra. Those who only want the salad bar can pay $24.99.
Texas de Brazil is a national chain. The offerings include a wide range of meats, including beef, pork, chicken and lamb.
Meats are shaved from a skewer tableside. There’s a simple visual system for getting the meat delivered. Diners who want more flip a marker to the green side. Those who want to cry uncle (also known as “amateurs”), flip the marker to the red side.
Meats are cooked over natural wood charcoal in a dining room that has an open-grill kitchen.
And, yes, you can ask specifically for well-done meat if that’s your thing.
Aside from the meat, there are hot and cold dishes on a serve-yourself bar that includes black beans, jasmine rice, sauteed mushrooms, Brazilian fish stew (moqueca), lobster bisque and a wide selection of cheeses, prepared salads and sushi.
The company notes that vegetarians will find plenty to eat on the massive hot-and-cold salad bar (and don’t have to pay the spendy meat price if only eating the salad bar).
Kids also are welcome with no charge for kids younger than two when a full-price dinner is purchased for an adult. Children ages 3-5 are $5 each and children ages 6-12 are half off the adult price of $44.99.
The restaurant comes with a full bar and features specialty cocktails as well as an extensive wine list with wines from California to South America.
The 5,500-square-foot space seats 105 diners.
Texas de Brazil Tacoma
Where: 4502 S. Steele St., Tacoma
Info: 253-465-3230 or texasdebrazil.com
Reservations: Now accepted through opentable.com
Location: Near Cheesecake Factory and H & M
Dinner hours: 5-9:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 4-10 p.m. Saturday, 4-9 p.m. Sunday.
Lunch: Coming soon
