A car crashed into a downtown Puyallup restaurant Sunday. Its pancakes will return soon

Cattin’s Family Restaurant in downtown Puyallup is closed for a few days after a car crashed into its front entrance on Sunday.
There were no injuries, but one elderly diner who was standing in the entryway was taken to the hospital as a precaution because she was so rattled by the crash, said owner Hermann Harris.
“It happened at the busiest time of the day,” said Harris. “A family of five people with kids had just walked out. It’s a miracle nobody was hurt.”
Restaurant staffers spent Monday cleaning glass up from the wreck and talking to glass companies about replacing four front windows that were shattered.
“It might take a bit to get the glass,” Harris said. He hoped to be open within the next few days.
The downtown Puyallup family restaurant right next door to the Washington State Fairgrounds is known for its pie and pancakes.
Cattin’s Family Restaurant
Where: 105 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup
Info: 253-848-3494 or facebook.com/CattinsFamilyDining
