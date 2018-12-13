Here are Tacoma-area restaurants serving traditional Christmas Day dinner

Ahhh, the cookies, the hot buttered rum, the disaster zone kitchen.
Why cook when you can let somebody else do the work?
Check out these local restaurants open for Christmas Day dining. A few restaurants also are offering take-out dinners meant to be served at home.
BLACK BEAR DINER LAKEWOOD
Where: 10115 S. Tacoma Way, Lakewood, 253-267-0238
Details: Open regular hours, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas dinner service starts at 11 a.m. No reservations required at this family friendly casual restaurant.
Dinner: Regular menu will be served, plus a special holiday menu that will include a prime rib plate ($19.99), a ham dinner (17.99) and a turkey dinner ($17.99).
EMERALD QUEEN CASINO
Where: Locations in Tacoma and Fife will serve a Christmas buffet.
EQC Tacoma: 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. A Christmas Day buffet served 11 a.m. to midnight for guests 21 and older. The buffet dinner includes roasted turkey, carved New York loin, baked ham, T-bone steak, roasted pork loin, baked wild Alaskan salmon, stuffed filet of sole, Dungeness crab, peel-and-eat shrimp, sweet peas, caramelized onions and carrots, candied yams, sage dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry salad, an assortment of pies and other desserts. Price is $24.95 per person.
EQC Fife: 5700 Pacific Hwy E., Fife. A Christmas Day buffet served 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for diners of all ages.The menu includes turkey, ham, steak, roasted pork loin, stuffed chicken, baked Alaskan salmon, breaded Parmesan oysters, steamed clams and mussels, an assortment of holiday vegetables and other holiday dishes, an assortment of desserts. Price for all diners is $19.99 per person.
LOBSTER SHOP
Where: 4015 Ruston Way, Tacoma, 253-759-2165, lobstershop.com
Details: Dinner served noon to 6 p.m. Christmas Day at this upscale waterfront restaurant. Reservations nearly booked. Walk-ins welcome in the bar and lounge if all members of the dining party are 21 and older.
For dinner: Regular dinner menu with holiday additions, such as a prime rib dinner ($38.95) and holiday cocktails.
OLD COUNTRY BUFFET
Where: 5815 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW, Lakewood, 253-584-0220
Details: A dine-in meal or a take-out meal.
Dine-in meal: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day with buffet service. Christmas buffet includes carved ham or turkey, steak, roast beef, chicken pot pie, fried chicken, meatloaf, buttered corn, carrots, holiday dressing, holiday vegetables and a selection of pie. Buffet prices are $14.89 for adults, $13.69 seniors, $6.19 kids 4 to 11. Beverages extra.
Take-out meal: A dinner for 8 to 10 for $89.00. Order by Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 25. The take-out dinner includes sliced turkey, ham, dressing, macaroni and cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and pies.
STANLEY & SEAFORT’S
Where: 115 E. 34th St., Tacoma, 253-473-7300, stanleyandseaforts.com
Details: Christmas Day dinner served noon to 8 p.m. at this upscale restaurant with a view. Limited reservations are left.
For dinner: A select holiday menu that includes dinner entrees such as a King Crab leg dinner ($56), rock salt roasted prime rib ($39 to $45), a Coho salmon dinner plate ($30), a tomahawk pork chop dinner ($32), plus appetizers and desserts.
Take-out dinner: Pick up dinner and take it home on Christmas Day. Advance ordering required. Dinners include rock salt roasted prime rib, a loaf of sourdough garlic bread, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, herb au jus and roasted green beans. Take-out dinners are $220 (serves 5 to 8) and $400 (serves 10 to 12).
ALSO TRY
SAPPORO JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE
Where: 3810 Bridgeport Way W. University Place, 253-433-3803, sapporosteakhouse.com
Details: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. This Japanese steakhouse comes with a sushi bar. Very kid friendly.
For dinner: Teppanyaki dinners, sushi and other Japanese favorites.
