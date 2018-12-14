Dessert cafe with fluffy snow ice and other sweets is coming to Puyallup

Vietnamese chè, milk tea, snow ice and halo-halo are coming to Puyallup.

A Bambu cafe will open there next year.

The cafe specializing in desserts and specialty drinks is a national chain with just a few locations in Washington.

The first Bambu in the Tacoma area opened in 2017 in the Lincoln neighborhood.

Ciela and Josh Miranda plan to open their Bambu in the former Baskin-Robbins at 11012 Canyon Road E. They’ve applied for permits, but construction is not yet underway. They don’t expect an opening until spring.

This is a first food business for the couple.

Ciela Miranda has a long background working in retail and sweets. She’s been with See’s Candy for 18 years.

Find colorful, delicious desserts at Vietnamese dessert cafe Bambu. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

“We’re kind of addicted to Bambu, so we decided to franchise one,” said Ciela, who is partial to the cafe’s smashed avocado chè and the fruit addict chè.

Chè is a layered dessert that’s something like the Vietnamese counterpart to Filipino halo-halo. Chè desserts are built with shaved ice and ingredients such as fresh fruit, jiggly jelly, fresh coconut and sweetened beans. The result is a refreshing, icy drink with ballast.

Ciela Miranda said she’s a Bambu fan because the cafe chain specializes in a broad menu of Asian-American desserts.

Her husband is Filipino-American and grew up in Hawaii. She said portions of the menu will reflect his background. They have not yet finalized their menu, but halo-halo and snow ice likely will be listed. She said diners should expect pandan waffles and other waffles on the dessert menu, too.

They selected the Puyallup Canyon area after looking in nearby South Hill, too.

She explained, “Everybody is transitioning to food with international flair. Everybody is willing to try something new. We wanted to open in this area because Puyallup is a growing area, and people from all over are moving here. We thought it’d be an excellent spot.”

Bambu Puyallup

Where: 11012 Canyon Road E., Puyallup

Info: facebook.com/bambupuyallup