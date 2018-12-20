In need of gingerbread cookies? Keep your kitchen clean. Here’s where to find them

With the holidays here, baked goods are on the minds of many. I’ve been hearing this week from procrastinator bakers who don’t have time to bust out the rolling pin.
A reader asked, specifically — where do I find gingerbread cookies?
Here’s where. Supplies surely will run low this week, so call ahead to be sure they’re available.
Celebrity Cake Studio
314 E. 26th St., Tacoma, 253-627-4773, celebritycakestudio.com
Gingerbread figures are decorated and ready for purchase in the bakery case at this Dome District bakery that specializes in decorated cakes, cookies, cupcakes and cake-by-the-slice. The decorated gingerbread people are $4 each
Corina Bakery
602 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma; 253-627-5070, corinabakery.com
This St. Helens neighborhood bakery and espresso stop known for its custom cakes, pies and excellent pastries has decorated gingerbread figures in three sizes, three inches ($1.50), five inches ($2) and eight inches ($4.50). Corina also bakes molasses snap cookies with candied ginger ($1.75) and gingerbread macarons ($2.20). Gluten-free, vegan gingerbread scones also available ($2.95).
Cottage Bakery and Cafe
212 Washington Ave. N., Eatonville; 360-832-1959, cottage-bakerycafe.com
For those on the other edge of Pierce County, this downtown Eatonville bakery carries gingerbread cookies as a special order. The round style are $12 a dozen and the decorated gingerbread figures are $15 a dozen. Order a few days ahead. Plenty of other pastries and holiday cookies available at this cafe and bakery that also serves breakfast and lunch.
Susanne’s Bakery and Delicatessen
3411 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor; 253-853-6220, susannesbakery.net
This small bakery in Gig Harbor known for its pastry case and cafe lunch menu has gingerbread cookies in both figures and heart-shapes for sale every day, but call ahead for special or large orders. They’re $1.50 each or $15 a dozen.
OTHER GINGER HOLIDAY TREATS
British Bites Grocery and Bakery
720 E. Main, Puyallup; 253-200-2342, britishbites.net
This downtown Puyallup grocery store with a small selection of house-baked cookies and pastries is offering ginger biscuits made with crystalized ginger. Five mini biscuits are $1.50 each.
Wanna Cupcake
2102 E Main, Puyallup, 253-256-5566, wannacupcake.com
This downtown Puyallup cupcake bakery also serves pastries and cookies, but it won’t have gingerbread cookies this year. It does carry gingerbread cupcakes topped with cream cheese frosting and gumdrops ($3.50), as well as other holiday-themed baked goods.
