Lotus Grill, the Indian restaurant, has closed and here’s what will open in its place

Lotus Grill Indian Kitchen, the Indian restaurant at South Hill Mall, quietly closed late last week.
That left diners wondering what happened. Rumors about the closure began circulating two weeks ago.
The restaurant’s operators did not return phone calls left for the last two weeks. It’s unclear if they’re relocating. There was no message to diners on social media, and the restaurant’s website does not note the Puyallup restaurant has closed.
What’s for certain is that it’s gone.
“Yes, Lotus exited the food court this week,” said Joe Corsell, vice president for leasing at South Hill Mall. He said the space already has been filled.
“A new lease has been completed with an operator that will offer boba tea and Taiwanese snacks,” he said.
He expects that new operator, called Brewtea House, to open at 3500 S. Meridian, Puyallup, in the next two to three months if all goes as planned.
Lotus Grill is a loss for fans of Indian cuisine. The only Indian restaurant left on that side of the county is Karma Indian Cuisine and Lounge in South Hill. That’s a more upscale-leaning restaurant with an extensive menu of classic Indian dishes and an attached lounge.
Lotus Grill was a different style. It was a fast casual restaurant with a steamtable selection of typical Indian dishes and a broad selection of vegan Indian food.
Making it even more popular with diners was Lotus Grill’s exceptional price point. Diners could select two entrees, served with a large portion of rice and grilled naan, for $7.99.
Diners still can find excellent Indian cuisine in a food-court setting, but they’ll have to travel to Tacoma for it. Little India Express inside Freighthouse Square serves Indian food at a slightly higher price point with entrees in the $9.95 to $12.95 range. Those all come with rice and a salad. Find it at 430 E. 25th St., Tacoma, 253-272-0770.
