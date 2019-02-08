TNT Diner

Another event postponed by snow. Tacoma’s Lunar New Year celebration pushed to Feb. 24

By Sue Kidd

February 08, 2019 11:00 AM

Vicky Nguyen, 9 of Puyallup, feeds a money offering to a Lion Saturday during the 2016 Lunar New Year celebration in the Lincoln Business District of Tacoma. Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com

Sunday’s Lunar Year celebration in Tacoma has been postponed due to the anticipated snowstorm. The Lincoln neighborhood event will be held in two weeks instead of this weekend.

“In anticipation of inclement weather this weekend, the Lincoln District Lunar New Year Celebration has been rescheduled to February 24th, 2019. The safety of our community is always a priority as we want to provide a safe environment everyone can enjoy,” organizers posted Thursday to the event’s Facebook page.

The event will celebrate the year of the pig. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Lincoln neighborhood, roughly around the area of South 38th Street and Yakima Avenue.

Highlights will include Lion Dancers, firecrackers and activities for adults and children. Lincoln neighborhood businesses will offer specials and discounts. Many Lincoln neighborhood restaurants plan special menu offerings.

More information at facebook.com/LincolnDistrictTacoma.

