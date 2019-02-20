New Tacoma restaurant will have huge schnitzel, fries and gravy, crowd friendly food

When Auburn’s Oddfellas Pub & Eatery opens its Tacoma outpost in the Westgate neighborhood soon, it’ll have seating for 125, 25 beers on tap and a menu that goes well beyond the usual pub trifecta of pizza, sandwiches and beer.
I’m talking schnitzel, crunchy breaded pork cutlets that arrive double stacked, perched atop mashed potatoes with a drizzle of brown gravy that tastes straight out of a diner’s kitchen.
Then there’s the poutine, coated in that same brown gravy, with cheese curds plopped on top of hot fries.
Cottage pie, fish and chips, bangers and mash. All things you can find at a proper British pub.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Did I mention the modernized Cheesy British sandwich with ham, roast beef, turkey, cheddar AND Swiss? (Only those who grew up here eating Hoagie’s Corner sandwiches are going to understand the significance of that last sentence).
Sure, those classic pub dishes can be found scattered throughout Pierce County, but they’re in short supply in close proximity to the Westgate neighborhood — and certainly tough to find all on one menu.
The menu from the original Oddfellas in Auburn, which opened in 2010, will be imported to the Tacoma location, with a few surprises, said co-owner David Allen, who runs the restaurant with Matt Altick. Allen’s family also owns Auburn’s longtime Longhorn Barbecue, which recently shifted from a restaurant to a catering outfit.
Allen and Altick selected Tacoma to duplicate their concept because, as Altick said, “The more we looked and did our homework, the more comfortable we became in that location. The demographics, the traffic and visibility, all those things are good things. It doesn’t hurt to have everyone saying, ‘Tacoma, Tacoma, Tacoma is happening.’ The court of public opinion is positive in Tacoma for restaurants.”
Allen echoed that they’re eager to grab a slice of diners who come from Pierce County to dine at their Auburn restaurant.
In Westgate, the pub will open in a brand new building adjacent to The Habit Burger Grill, which opened last year. While the Tacoma space will lack some of the cozy pub charm of the building that houses the original Oddfellas, some of the same wood-heavy elements are peppered throughout the Westgate location.
If all goes as planned with permit approvals, the Tacoma Oddfellas should open in the next week or so.
It is going to be a restaurant score of a good kind for those looking for a straightforward, anytime kind of pub to add to the dining rotation. It’s a safe spot to bring kids. It’s the kind of place that doesn’t take itself very seriously with PG-13 quips sprinkled throughout the menu.
Beyond the British-style pub stuff, the menu lists a something-for-everyone selection that’s safe for your dad, your co-workers and picky sister-in-law.
There’s a list of 15 sandwiches and burgers ($10.29 to $12.99 are the prices listed on the Auburn menu), a deep selection of bar appetizers ($9.79 to $12.29), five entree-sized salads ($11.49 to $11.99), five flatbread pizzas ($13.99 to $16.99) and five wraps ($10.29 to $11.29). The British pub entrees are economically priced with entrees well below the $20 price point: $16.49 for the schnitzel plate, $13.99 for bangers and mash, fish and chips at $13.99, $13.49 for cottage pie and $18.99 for a pub steak entree.
Here’s something that I predict will be welcome in a neighborhood short on breakfast options: The Tacoma restaurant plans to serve the greatest hits of diner breakfast food— biscuits and gravy ($8.99), steak and eggs ($15.99), a Benedict ($10.99), hash ($12.99), omelets ($11.29), pancake plates ($8.99) and combo breakfasts ($8.99).
They intend to serve breakfast every day.
Oddfellas Pub & Eatery
Tacoma: 5741 N. 26th St., Tacoma
Info: facebook.com/OddfellasPubAndEateryTacoma/
Opening: In the next week, depending on permit approvals
Auburn: 102 W. Main St., Auburn, 253-939-7278, oddfellas.net
Comments