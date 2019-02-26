Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery at Point Ruston has closed permanently

Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery at Point Ruston has closed its doors permanently.
Representatives of the Point Ruston brewpub could not be reached immediately for comment, but the closure of the restaurant was confirmed by a manager with the company.
Employees reported that they were told Monday that the location would close immediately. There was a sign on the door Tuesday saying the location was closed.
The pub was an outpost of Fish Brewing in Olympia, which also runs a brewery and restaurant in Olympia and a tasting room in Woodinville.
The manager said the Olympia brewpub was open and operating today.
The Point Ruston restaurant opened in December 2017 and was a much larger and different style of brewpub than its original downtown Olympia pub.
The Point Ruston restaurant featured a live oyster case, a small on-site brewing operation, an expansive dining room and a menu that mirrored the offerings at the Olympia pub — burgers, sandwiches, pub specialties and a long list of beer, wine and cider.
