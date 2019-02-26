TNT Diner

Famous Dave’s has closed its South Hill location permanently

By Sue Kidd

February 26, 2019 02:12 PM

The South Hill location of the barbecue restaurant chain Famous Dave’s has closed.

Joe Corsell, vice president for leasing at South Hill Mall, confirmed the closure is permanent. The doors closed Monday.

Mall management is working to find a new tenant, said Corsell.

A website for the local franchise owner of Famous Dave’s announced the closure.

“We are sorry to say that our Puyallup branch has permanently closed,” the announcement read. “We welcome our Puyallup customers to try our Tacoma branch just 10 miles away if they can.”

The Tacoma location of Famous Dave’s is at 1901 S. 72nd St., 253-722-0500.

The restaurant was known for its family-friendly vibe and for serving a broad menu of southern-style barbecue.

