This once-a-year event features a tasty soup, and the festival is happening this weekend

The broth is a slightly sweetened soy sauce. Sunk into the bowl is thinly sliced beef, vegetables, rice noodles and a bit of tofu. The dish is called sukiyaki, and it’s not easy to find on Tacoma’s Japanese restaurant menus (possible, but not easy).
But for one day — and only one day — diners can feast on sukiyaki hot pot at the annual Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Dinner. The dinner is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the temple.
The event is a fundraiser to support the temple’s programs. It’s also a food and cultural festival of sorts with traditional Japanese dishes not often seen on local menus.
An army of volunteers produces the sukiyaki, which can be purchased by the bowl.
Get there early. They do run out. When it’s gone, it’s gone.
The menu includes temple favorites, such as teriyaki chicken and miso soup. Temple members also will make sweet rice mochi cupcakes, and mochi ice cream also will be for sale.
Items will sell for between $1 and $14 each. Credit cards, cash and checks are accepted. Admission is free.
Visitors can either dine in the temple’s social hall or order the items for take-out.
Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Dinner
Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma
When: Sunday, March 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Info: 253-627-1417, tacomabt.org
Note: Free admission. Menu items priced $1 to $14.
