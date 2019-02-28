TNT Diner

This once-a-year event features a tasty soup, and the festival is happening this weekend

By Sue Kidd

February 28, 2019 11:00 AM

Javier Agee-Coober, 7 of Tacoma had to use a fork to eat his sukiyaki noodles at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s 2017 Sukiyaki Dinner after closing his finger in his grandmother’s car door.
The broth is a slightly sweetened soy sauce. Sunk into the bowl is thinly sliced beef, vegetables, rice noodles and a bit of tofu. The dish is called sukiyaki, and it’s not easy to find on Tacoma’s Japanese restaurant menus (possible, but not easy).

But for one day — and only one day — diners can feast on sukiyaki hot pot at the annual Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Dinner. The dinner is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the temple.

The event is a fundraiser to support the temple’s programs. It’s also a food and cultural festival of sorts with traditional Japanese dishes not often seen on local menus.

An army of volunteers produces the sukiyaki, which can be purchased by the bowl.

Get there early. They do run out. When it’s gone, it’s gone.

The menu includes temple favorites, such as teriyaki chicken and miso soup. Temple members also will make sweet rice mochi cupcakes, and mochi ice cream also will be for sale.

Items will sell for between $1 and $14 each. Credit cards, cash and checks are accepted. Admission is free.

Visitors can either dine in the temple’s social hall or order the items for take-out.

Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Dinner

Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma

When: Sunday, March 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Info: 253-627-1417, tacomabt.org

Note: Free admission. Menu items priced $1 to $14.

