Looking for a dining deal? These 10 restaurants have them. Restaurant week is here

If you’ve ever wanted to check out the Gig Harbor waterfront dining scene, here’s your chance to do so and get a bargain in the process.
Restaurants participating in Gig Harbor Waterfront Restaurant Week will offer fixed-price meals ranging from $10 for a multi-course lunch to $60 couple dinners — and everything in between.
About 10 Gig Harbor restaurants are expected to participate in restaurant week, which runs Sunday (March 3) through Thursday. Check the event’s Facebook page for updated information on which restaurants will participate, facebook.com/waterfrontrestaurantweek.
The event is hosted by the Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance.
Every participating restaurant has a different special. Here’s a look at what will be offered from restaurants that supplied menus. Be sure to call the restaurant for hours and specific details.
Anthony’s Home Port: Anthony’s will serve a two-course $20 lunch special with a choice of a chowder or salad and entree choices that include fish tacos, cobb salad, shrimp fettuccine. The restaurant’s $30 dinner deal comes with three courses — an appetizer, dessert and entree choices of top sirloin steak, steelhead, shrimp marinara and a vegetarian offering. Reservations recommended. 8827 N. Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-853-6353.
Brimstone PNW Smokehouse: The new smokehouse from the same owners as Brix 25 will offer a $30 full meal deal that includes two meat choices and three sides. Do not miss the ribs or the cornbread with whipped honey butter. Don’t miss the bacon cocktail, which comes festooned with a slab of smoked pork belly as a garnish. 7707 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor, 253-858-2709.
Brix 25: The upscale waterfront restaurant will have a $30 two-course dinner with a choice of shaved Brussels sprouts salad, soup or mushroom risotto to start and entree choices of grilled prawns, trout or pan-roasted chicken and sausage. 3315 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-858-6626.
Devoted Kiss Cafe: This water view breakfast-and-lunch cafe will have a $15 special that includes a signature breakfast cocktail or espresso drink paired with entree choices that include a peanut butter/banana waffle, breakfast burrito (it’s one of the best in the Harbor), a Reuben wrap or cheesesteak sandwich. 8809 N. Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-851-0055.
El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant: This Mexican-American restaurant will have a $30 dinner-for-two deal with two orders of enchiladas verde and sopapillas for dessert. 3226 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-858-9077.
Kelly’s Cafe & Espresso: This restaurant will have a $20 Farmer’s Breakfast deal that comes with espresso. It also will offer a $30 dinner deal of halibut with dessert. 7806 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor, 253-851-8697.
Millville Pizza Co: This wood-fired pizza palace is a must-eat for families with kids. It will offer a $10 lunch special with a soda, salad and choice of sandwiches. It also will serve a $60 meal-for-two with a bottle of wine, charcuterie board, two side salads, a pizza to share and dessert. 3409 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-514- 8626.
Spiro’s: This restaurant will offer a mix-and-match special for two at $30. Pick from a list of starters, entrees and desserts. Entree choices include lasagna, chicken parmesan and spaghetti. 3108 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-851-9200.
The Green Turtle: This restaurant will offer two $30 specials. Both specials include a salad and dessert, but entree choices are either wild salmon of chicken gorgonzola. 2905 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, 253-851-3167.
