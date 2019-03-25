TNT Diner

Tacoma restaurant Da Tiki Hut is finally reopening. Here’s when

By Sue Kidd

March 25, 2019 10:32 AM

Kitchen fire quickly extinguished at Da Tiki Hut

Tacoma firefighters mop up the scene at the Da Tiki Hut, a Hawaiian restaurant which suffered a kitchen fire in March 2018. The restaurant, known for classic Hawaiian fare such as poke and loco moco, reopens on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
It’s finally happening. The Sixth Avenue Hawaiian restaurant, Da Tiki Hut, is reopening.

If all goes as planned, Steve Lerma plans to serve his classic Hawaiian eats beginning Tuesday (March 26).

The restaurant closed following a grease fire in its kitchen in March 2018.

It took a year to work through the permits and construction to fix the restaurant. Two insurance companies coordinated the repairs — one for the building and one for the business that operated there.

The fire knocked the kitchen out of compliance for current building codes, which meant Lerma had to upgrade the venting hood.

While the restaurant was closed, Lerma made a few interior changes. The footprint remains, but he updated some of the interior and painted the inside of the restaurant.

He said the original menu will remain, but there also will be a few additions.

Steve and Tamara Lerma opened the restaurant in 2014 at 4427 Sixth Avenue. It became a local favorite because it served a category of food that’s tough to find around here — classic Hawaiian dishes such as poke, loco moco, Spam musubi, plate lunches, chicken katsu, kalua pork, mochiko chicken and haupia.

Da Tiki Hut

Contact: 4427 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; 253-625-7690

Sue Kidd

Sue Kidd has been The News Tribune’s restaurant critic since 2008. She dines anonymously and The News Tribune pays for all meals. Sue is a South Sound native. She writes about new restaurants, openings and closures and knows where to find the best tacos in every neighborhood.

