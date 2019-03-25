Tacoma restaurant Da Tiki Hut is finally reopening. Here’s when

It’s finally happening. The Sixth Avenue Hawaiian restaurant, Da Tiki Hut, is reopening.

If all goes as planned, Steve Lerma plans to serve his classic Hawaiian eats beginning Tuesday (March 26).

The restaurant closed following a grease fire in its kitchen in March 2018.

It took a year to work through the permits and construction to fix the restaurant. Two insurance companies coordinated the repairs — one for the building and one for the business that operated there.

The fire knocked the kitchen out of compliance for current building codes, which meant Lerma had to upgrade the venting hood.

While the restaurant was closed, Lerma made a few interior changes. The footprint remains, but he updated some of the interior and painted the inside of the restaurant.

He said the original menu will remain, but there also will be a few additions.

Steve and Tamara Lerma opened the restaurant in 2014 at 4427 Sixth Avenue. It became a local favorite because it served a category of food that’s tough to find around here — classic Hawaiian dishes such as poke, loco moco, Spam musubi, plate lunches, chicken katsu, kalua pork, mochiko chicken and haupia.

Da Tiki Hut

Contact: 4427 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; 253-625-7690