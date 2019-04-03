Pierce County’s first Dutch Bros coffee stand is just about to open in Fife. Here’s when

Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Fife this year. skidd@thenewstribune.com

Dutch Bros, the popular coffee company, is finally opening its first coffee stand in Pierce County. If all goes as planned, the opening will be at 5 a.m. Thursday (April 4) at its drive-up shop in Fife at 5306 Pacific Highway E.

While Dutch Bros, an Oregon-based coffee company, has expanded significantly in the region in recent months, the coffee company’s locations so far have missed Pierce County in favor of King and Thurston counties.

That changes Thursday.

The first Pierce County Dutch Bros will be located at a bustling intersection just off Interstate 5 where 54th Avenue East and Pacific Highway East collide. Louie G’s and the Poodle Dog are across the street.

The regional operator for the Fife Dutch Bros is Megan Nymeyer, a 12-year Dutch Bros veteran whose first job with the company was as a barista at her hometown Dutch Bros in McMinnville, Oregon.

Nymeyer’s Dutch Bros territory extends from Fife to North Tacoma. She plans to open additional Dutch Bros locations in the area.

The format of the Fife location will mirror that of other drive-thru Dutch Bros locations. One side of the coffee stand has a drive-up area. The other side has a grassy area and a walk-up window.

The coffee company is well regarded by espresso lovers for its broad menu that includes the typical cold and hot espresso drinks, blended frozen drinks, an assortment of teas, lemonades, smoothies, Italian-style sodas and hot cocoa.

Navigation tip: The shopping center can be tricky to enter and exit.

One way to get into the complex that doesn’t involve taking an uncontrolled turn across busy Pacific Highway East — because you value your life — is to turn into the shopping center at the light at 52nd Avenue East (where the Taco Bell is).

Then, head into the shopping center, turning toward the Verizon store and Key Bank, which are next to the coffee stand.