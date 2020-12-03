Looking for a place to eat and shop? This small town is holding holiday block parties

The City of Buckley held its annual tree-lighting for its 75-foot Christmas tree on Nov. 28, 2020. To help businesses through pandemic restrictions, a block of Main Street will become a pedestrian-only thoroughfare every weekend. Courtesy | City of Buckley

Every Friday starting at 4 p.m., a 500-foot stretch of Main Street in downtown Buckley will become a pedestrian thoroughfare.

The businesses between River Avenue and Cottage Street will set up fire pits in the street, in view of the city’s 75-foot Christmas tree. The Firehouse Pub, Main Street Bistro and Lumberjack Cafe & Gifts will welcome guests to dine and shop outside.

On Monday at 7 a.m., city personnel will remove the detour signs and open the street back up to car traffic.

This pandemic plan was forged in light of the most recent statewide restrictions on indoor dining and retail capacity, as the coronavirus surges across Washington and the country.

The first go-around coincided with Thanksgiving weekend and the city’s annual tree lighting. Always a popular family activity, this year — with food trucks, too — it provided residents with a socially distanced, outdoor setting to kick off a very unusual holiday season.

“It brought a sense of normalcy and community,” said Buckley city administrator Paul Weed. “This is a small town community, and they have a lot of pride. When you see that type of response, it feels good to be a part of that.”

When Gov. Jay Inslee renewed a partial lockdown in mid-November, Weed said the city reacted swiftly.

Realizing that certain businesses are more gravely affected than others, he wanted to be as equitable as possible in the assistance provided by the city. So he planned a town hall for Nov. 18, the day the indoor dining ban went into effect.

“I didn’t know how it was gonna go,” he admitted. “It was pretty well attended for our size.”

A group of city officials, business owners and others set out to find a crowd-sourced idea to enhance the downtown experience at what would typically be a lively time of year.

With small sidewalks, patios didn’t seem sensible. They considered turning Main Street into a one-way to diminish traffic, but even then, Weed worried about safety.

A few businesses proposed setting up tents in the street. Rather than pick and choose certain locations, to ensure equitable access to this non-cash form of relief, they said, “How about we shut down Main Street?”

Being able to serve guests outdoors could mean the difference between surviving and “shutting down permanently,” the city explained in its announcement of the weekend program, which will last “until further notice.”

“That’s the beauty of it,” added Weed, referencing the possibility of restrictions lasting well into 2021.

Weed likened it to a temporary park, albeit on concrete instead of grass. The fire pits are communal, though the businesses help set them up and tear them down each night.

“If it’s as successful as it has been the first week,” he said, “then we’re going to continue.”

STREET SHOPPING AND OUTDOOR DINING ON BUCKLEY’S MAIN STREET

▪ What: fire pits and outdoor seating in the street

▪ Where: Main Street between River Avenue and Cottage Street, Buckley

▪ When: starts Fridays at 4 p.m., ends Mondays at 7 a.m.