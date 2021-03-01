Downtown Tacoma doughnut shop has closed for good

The Original House of Donuts, open since 1959 in Lakewood, opened a second location in downtown Tacoma in 2015. The Original House of Donuts

After five years at the corner of St. Helens Avenue and 9th Street in Tacoma, The Original House of Donuts has closed permanently.

The bakery announced the decision on social media Monday morning. General manager Manna Webber confirmed the decision in a message to The News Tribune.

The original bakery and store in Lakewood, open since 1959, continues to serve fresh doughnuts and hot coffee daily, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., at 9638 Gravelly Lake Dr. Having two drive-thrus there helped the business manage the difficulties of 2020. The downtown shop, which is fed by the Lakewood bakery, had been closed since last March.

“After 5 great years we are saying goodbye to our Downtown Tacoma store,” the post read. “The decision was not easy but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the changing downtown market, and more we have decided to close our doors.”

The post promised “new things on the horizon” at the original store soon, but Webber would not share details just yet.

Bob and Marilyn Cheatham introduced the House of Donuts to Lakewood in 1959, selling the business to current owner Tom Peterson in 2013 who added “Original” to the company name. He also updated the interior and expanded the doughnut selection, but he kept the building’s iconic pointed roof and vertical red-and-white “DONUTS” sign.