TNT Diner

TNT Diner

It’s National Gin & Tonic Day. Order one around town to support local restaurants

Gino's at The Point Courtesy

Order a gin and tonic at seven Tacoma-area restaurants this spring and a Scottish gin brand will donate money to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a group formed in the wake of pandemic shutdowns last year — and one that helped secure $28.6 billion for the industry’s small businesses in the latest coronavirus relief package.

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin will donate $5, up to $25,000 total, for every G&T poured at hundreds of bars and restaurants across the country, including 25 in Seattle and the South Sound. Donations to the IRC will double on April 9, National Gin and Tonic Day, and on Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31.

Part of the broader $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the financial relief, known as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, functions as a grant program for small food and drink establishments — whether a full-service restaurant, a food truck or a brewery taproom — that can prove lost revenue in 2020 versus 2019. Unlike previous federal pandemic relief packages, this fund excludes restaurants owned by publicly-traded companies.

Stop by Macaluso’s in the North End for memorable Italian and warm hospitality. Downtown, Stink Cheese & Meat will also participate, along with The Fish Peddler on the waterfront. In Fife, Smokey Joe’s Cigar Lounge, located inside BJ’s Bingo, will pour these drinks, along with Gino’s at The Point in Northeast Tacoma and Gino’s Bistro in Maple Valley.

You can also take home a cocktail kit to whip them up at your leisure. Each kit includes a 375-milliliter bottle of Botanist gin and two bottles of fancy tonic. (Prices for cocktails and kits vary by restaurant.)

Owned by Bruichladdich Distillery, this gin is produced in Islay (pronounced “ai-luh”), the Scottish island best known for its smoky, briny single malt whisky — though each house, and each batch, offers far more nuance than its reputation purports. Some of the 22 botanicals here resemble those in classic London Drys, including cassia, coriander, lemon and of course juniper, but Botanist adds twists of orange, cinnamon, as well as licorice, angelica and orris root.

The flavor profile was developed by Philip Stark, a professor of statistics at the University of Berkeley in California. An active forager and sustainability advocate, he also leads the university’s open-source food initiative.

At Macaluso’s, the bar will serve its G&T in a stemmed glass with a thinly sliced cucumber — an ideal springtime refreshment. Gino’s at The Point tops its “B&T” with elderflower tonic, a swirled cucumber and edible flowers.

National Gin & Tonic Day in Tacoma

Details: April-May, $5 for each drink ordered at participating restaurants; donation doubled April 9 and May 28-31; full list of participating restaurants at theinfatuation.com/all/collection/botanist-tonic

Alfred’s Cafe, 402 Puyallup Ave., Tacoma, 253-627-5491

Gino’s at The Point, 6912 Soundview Dr. NE, Tacoma, 253-242-7951

Gino’s Bistro, 23917 SE Kent Kangley Rd., Maple Valley, 425-433-6220

Macaluso’s, 5101 N Pearl St., Ruston, 253-267-1340

The Fish Peddler, 1199 Dock St., Tacoma, 253-627-2158

Smokey Joe’s Cigar Lounge, 4411 Pacific Hwy E, Fife, 253-231-4444

Stink Cheese & Meat / El Tufo, 628 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma, 253-426-1347

Kristine Sherred
Kristine Sherred joined The News Tribune in December 2019, following a decade in Chicago where she worked for restaurants, a liquor wholesaler and a culinary bookstore. She previously covered the food business for Industry Dive and William Reed. Find her on Instagram @kcsherred and Twitter @kriscarasher.
  Comments  

About TNT Diner

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's food section is managed by writer Kristine Sherred.

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service