Check out this airy cafe in Sumner for crepes and coffee

Craft 19 opened in 2015 on Sumner’s Main Street, serving espresso drinks and housemade crêpes. The Spinach Pesto makes for a nice light lunch. ksherred@thenewstribune.com

Sumner’s Main Street supports a plethora of small businesses, including other cafes. Craft 19 fits that sweet spot when you don’t want a sit-down restaurant, but you don’t want a muffin; when you want something savory, but you don’t want a sandwich.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, a cool cement floor, light wood tables and neutral accents, the space is infinitely airy. Better yet, the cafe currently is playing host to Woodland Park Greenhouse, a pop-up plant shop, so you can choose a little houseplant and cool ceramic pot to bring the experience home.

Waldo Dagan, a family doctor, set out in 2015 to create a community cafe, but one that somehow stood out. He visited coffee shops up and down Interstate 5, noting subtle differences. A single one served crêpes, and — “mesmerized” by the performance of it, the batter swirled just so with a specific wooden T-shaped tool — he knew they would become central to the Craft 19 concept.

The batter — flour, sugar, eggs, butter, salt — is made daily. The young baristas behind the counter are also the cooks, and I say it’s a fine skill to learn. (Dagan prides himself in training not just in food-service but team and leadership building, asking his staff, “What experience will you take with you?”) The crêpe I enjoyed was slightly thicker than a traditional French street version would be, but it held up to the pesto, ricotta and cherry tomatoes within. It was topped with a side salad’s worth of spinach, which nearly blew away as I sipped a decent cortado in the cafe’s city-provided parklet.

One of the most popular choices, according to Dagan, is the Lumberjack, filled with hashbrowns, sausage and cheddar cheese — a kind of breakfast burrito in crêpe form. Due to the nature of the cafe kitchen, I would stick with the above Spinach Pesto on the savory side, but on the sweet, any choice will do.

Nothing beats the Nutella-banana combo, but the French frequently just add powdered sugar and butter, here referred to as Traditional served with maple syrup or jam.

On a weekday around lunchtime, two sets of friends were catching up, three generations of women waited for a takeout order, and another took advantage of the parklet. I appreciated that my dish was served on a real plate — I am tired of non-recyclable to-go boxes — but my cortado was in a disposable cup.

The cafe opened with Dillano’s beans, but it recently introduced its own single-origin roasts, produced at the shared Roasterworks facility a few miles north in Auburn and available in bags here.

My wish for Craft 19’s next five years: Develop a true Breton galette with buckwheat flour, an irreplaceable flavor that when matched with ham, gruyère and a runny egg, defines itself as complète.

And my wish for us all: Please don’t pronounce crêpe as “crape.”

▪ Value: fair — $20, including tip, for specialty coffee drink and crêpe I couldn’t finish in one sitting.

▪ Quality: fair — Freshly-made batter and carefully assembled, but I wished for creamier ricotta and more poignant pesto.

▪ Service: Warm and friendly, with food and drink kindly delivered to my table outside.

▪ Atmosphere: Pleasant for lone riders, dates and families alike, with extra tables across the hallway plus sidewalk seating to catch that Sumner scene.

▪ Returnability: There are only so many crêperies. I would consider for a quick lunch with a friend, or en route to the mountain.

CRAFT 19 ESPRESSO + CREPERIE

▪ 1201 Main St., Sumner, 253-447-7957, craft19coffee.com

▪ Daily 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (until 4 p.m. Saturday)