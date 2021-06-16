Popular restaurant in Fife won’t reopen after pandemic closure, owners say

Waitress Beate Cavish picks up an order from the hot plate for her customers at Johnny’s at Fife restaurant in 2006. The restaurant has announced it will not reopen after closing because of the pandemic. THE NEWS TRIBUNE

After more than a year of quiet, Johnny’s at Fife formally announced it has closed for good.

The restaurant shared the news on Facebook Tuesday morning — its first post since March 16, 2020, the day before bars and restaurants shuttered their dining rooms across Washington state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We would like to thank all of the wonderful customers and employees for making the last fifty years possible. At this time, we have decided that Johnny’s at Fife will not be reopening,” owners John and Anita Crabill, along with their son Jeff, wrote.

“Johnny’s at Fife has always been a part of our community, a place for after-church lunches, karaoke nights, happy hours, and pancake breakfasts with the grandkids. Our heart goes out to the first responders and healthcare workers who have kept our community strong over the last 13 months, many of whom were regular customers.”

The restaurant’s phone is still connected, but it leads only to a voicemail that simply says, “At this time we have made the decision not to reopen,” with an email address to reach them. They did not immediately respond to The News Tribune’s request for comment.

Since publicizing the closing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, more than a hundred people had reacted to the Facebook post, with comments pouring in recalling memories of family gatherings, after-work cocktails, and the French dip sandwich. Some asked if they might purchase a mug as a keepsake.

Stormie Rogers worked at the Fife mainstay as a host, server and bartender from 2012 to 2015, and it remains “the best job I’ve had,” she told The News Tribune after seeing the news. “I’ve worked in many different industries, but they were the best. You always felt at home and comfortable there.”

She described it as a “go-to place” that hosted her own baby shower.

“It will definitely be missed,” she said.

Johnny Meaker, of Johnny’s Seasoning Salt fame, opened the Fife restaurant in 1968. John Crabill, his grandson, took over in 1986.

In Tacoma, its one-time sister restaurant Johnny’s Dock also closed last year due to the pandemic.

A local real estate development team led by Steve Novotny bought that business and the surrounding marina on the Thea Foss Waterway in 2018, investing $1 million into renovations. Novotny told The News Tribune last summer that because they owned the property, they would carefully consider plans to reopen.

“That place will rise again. I just can’t tell you it’s gonna rise in 2020 or early 2021,” said Novotny at the time.

As for what’s next for the Crabill family, the Facebook post suggests they will remain in the area. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone’s faces around town in the near future,” it ends.

They own the 67,000-square-foot property at 5211 20th St. E, valued at $1.7 million according to Pierce County records. The restaurant itself is 7,400 square feet.