Affordable housing crisis in Tacoma

Tacoma City Council has received an affordable housing action strategy. The $70 million plan would create, preserve more than 8,000 units and offer supporting services to 2,200 households over 10 years.
By
The case for and against ‘missing middle’

Real Estate

The case for and against ‘missing middle’

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service