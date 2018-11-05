QFC has about 200 positions it wants to fill for the holidays

It’s the season for seasonal hiring in the area.
Grocer QFC sent notification last week that it will be hiring about 200 workers before the holidays. Many of the jobs are in the Seattle area, but some are southward (Tacoma, Lacey and Belfair).
The openings are for both full- and part-time positions. They include customer service, e-commerce, merchandising, operations and pharmacy, according to a QFC news release.
If you stay on with the company for at least six months, you can qualify for its “Feed Your Future” program.
It offers “reimbursement of up to $3,500 annually — $21,000 over the course of employment — toward continuing education and development opportunities, including a high school equivalency exam, professional certifications and advanced degrees,” according to the release.
You can apply online at https://bit.ly/2QhD7XP
