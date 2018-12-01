Good help is hard to find, particularly now. This free forum aims to help

Having a hard time hiring? There’s an event coming just for you.
The free forum “Finding Great Talent” will be from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 4) at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW.
With unemployment down, some companies face challenges in recruiting. United Parcel Service, for example, sent out an alert before Black Friday when it held yet another round of hiring in the area, seeking 100 package handlers and 1,000 driver-helpers.
October’s county employment numbers showed a rise in the civilian workforce and the unemployment rate, indicating that perhaps more people were seeking seasonal jobs. The jobless rate, even with a slight increase to 4.6 percent, was the lowest October rate in the region over the past decade, according to WorkForce Central’s analysis.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Given that backdrop, Tuesday’s event will offer tips for using different approaches in recruiting. A question-and-answer session is planned for after the program.
The forum will be presented by Pierce County Economic Development along with the City of Lakewood’s Economic Development department and the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County.
Forum panelists will include Bethany Miller, WorkForce Central, ResCare Business Service Team business solutions manager; Paul Many, Tacoma Community House job developer; Geoff Lawrence, Impact Washington account executive; Kaylee Davis, Concrete Technology’s Human Resources manager; and Denise Johnson, Port Jobs education and career navigator.
Online is required and available at https://bit.ly/2DSGH7n
Comments